HISD Class of 2020 graduate Cade Spivey was recently selected to receive the Mahlon Acres Memorial Baseball Scholarship. This year the scholarship is funded in the amount of $1,000.
Mahlon Acres was a bright, charismatic Henderson High School student. He was a member of the FFA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the school choir, and was a nominee for class favorite. Acres was a gifted baseball player as well as a talented musician. He was well-liked by his classmates, much loved by his friends and family, and respected by his coaches and teachers.
He sadly lost his life in a tragic vehicle accident in September of 2010.
Each year since his passing the HHS Baseball Booster Club has awarded a deserving senior a scholarship in his memory with the student’s character being the biggest determining factor. Interested students much compose a one-page essay describing themselves, their future plans, and explaining why they are deserving of the scholarship.
When Spivey found out he’d been awarded the scholarship he was surprised and happy. “I felt honored and very appreciative,” said Spivey, “because I know what a good person Mahlon was.”
Described as humble, friendly, hardworking, and a dedicated baseball player there’s no question that Cade Spivey fits into the space left behind by Acres.