Henderson ISD is beginning the process of filling a vacancy on the board created by the recent resignation of District 4 Trustee Mary Sue Wolfe. The board is planning to appoint a member of the community to serve the remaining year left of Mrs. Wolfe’s current term.
Wolfe, a retired school teacher, served HISD for more than 11 years as a trustee, bringing a consistent voice of support for teachers and concern for their needs.
“I will certainly miss all of you,” said Wolfe in her official resignation letter. “I am so proud of our school district, our students, as well as our staff.”
The board will accept applications from residents of District 4 who have an interest in serving the district’s students and teachers as a Trustee. An application may be picked up during business hours at the Administration Building at 300 Crosby Drive, Henderson, TX 75652. The board had requested that completed forms be returned no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020.