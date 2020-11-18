Henderson ISD students donated more than 13,000 food items, once again helping to feed Rusk County families this Thanksgiving. Wylie Primary, Wylie Elementary, and Northside Intermediate all participated in the food drive.
“The food drive was an unbelievable success!” said Wylie Elementary School Principal Dr. Medgar Roberts. “Not only did we provide food for an astonishing number of people in need, we also taught our students the importance of giving to others in a meaningful way.”
Officers from the Henderson Police Department helped deliver the canned goods to the Henderson Interchurch Ministries (HIM) where volunteers will sort and package the items in “Thanksgiving Meal” boxed to be distributed later this month.
“We couldn’t do it without the schools,” said HIM Executive Director Donna Huckins. “Because of these children, we are able to help hundreds of families, and this year, with the additional economic impact of COVID, we expect the need to be even greater. We are so thankful for all of the students’ donations.”
Wylie Elementary School mobilized to collect more than 6,700 items of non-perishable food for those in need. The top six classes, in alphabetical order Mrs. Bridges (1st Grade), Mrs. Carroll’s class (3rd Grade), Mrs. Charvis’ class (2nd Grade), Mrs. Hathorn’s class (1st Grade), Mrs. McAlister’s class (3rd Grade), and Mrs. Reynolds’ class (2nd Grade). All of those classes received an impromptu ice cream treat for doing so well. Mrs. Charvis’ class donated an additional $140 to the effort for the purchase of even more non-perishable items. One elementary student even used his own savings to purchase 282 cans for the food drive.
At the Wylie Primary School, students donated nearly 2,900 food items with Mrs. Morales’ and Mrs. McNew’s classes bringing the most on Thursday and Friday, Mrs. Griffith’s and Mrs. McNew’s students donated the most.
Northside Intermediate collected more than 5,100 food items as well as $50.00 in cash donations.