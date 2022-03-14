The Henderson ISD board of trustees heard a report on the district’s disciplinary records from August 2021 through February 2022 during Tuesday’s monthly board meeting and found that there have been over 3,000 offenses recorded so far this school year.
Of these 3,000+ offenses, 881 were categorized as code of conduct violations, and 36 were fighting incidents. For the previous school year, the district reported 713 code of conduct violations and 29 fighting offenses to the TEA.
The total number of offenses from last school year is not immediately clear due to TEA’s practice of masking statistics in compliance with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
“In 2019, we established a focus as a district in regards to discipline,” Bennett said. “One of the first pieces, the main pieces, of that focus was building positive relationships and mentoring with our students. The second piece that we are focusing on is our truancy prevention measures.”
Henderson High School reported 1,104 total offenses so far this school year, with truancy and code of conduct violations accounting for roughly 65%. Cutting class and tobacco use were also common offenses with 94 and 68 incidents, respectively.
On Oct. 29, HISD notified parents and posted on social media and their website of a small BB gun that was confiscated from a student on the high school campus. However, the discipline report did not include that incident since the BB gun did not fit the definition of a firearm.
The discipline report did list a firearm incident under the middle school, but the incident referred to a transfer student who had a firearm incident from their previous school and had to finish out their punishment at Henderson Middle School.
The middle school noted 1,107 total offenses, with code of conduct violations, three-day truancy, and disrespect as the three most common offenses.
Northside recorded 321 total offenses. Code of conduct violation, bus rule violation, and minor insubordination were the most common offenses cited.
Wylie Elementary had 437 total offenses, with code of conduct violation and bus rule violation as the most common offenses.
Wylie Primary had 46 total offenses between minor insubordination and bus rule violations.
Truancy statistics were prominent because each student who was coded in for truancy was marked for each unexcused absence after three unexcused absences.
The middle school and high school campuses have designated discipline specialists to handle campus discipline. For Northside, Wylie Elementary, and Wylie Primary, principals, assistant principals, or counselors are responsible for discipline.
The board then heard a report on this year’s teacher recruitment and retention strategies. HISD plans on attending at least five job fairs this spring, creating a social media campaign, utilizing TCLAS’ Grow Your Own program to assist long-term substitutes and aides in getting certified, and partnering with more colleges.
Currently, HISD partners with UT Tyler, Stephen F. Austin State University, Grand Canyon University, and Texas A&M College Station and have established clinical teacher pipelines with all universities. HISD is working on partnering with Texas A&M Commerce.
Assistant superintendent Amanda Wallace also suggested a plan to hire education-major college students as educational aides after they complete their clinical hours.
“So we’re looking at having a half of a year where they come in and do their clinical teaching and then offer then a half of a year as an educational aide to work with us and get some payment,” Wallace said. “Because unfortunately, public education is pretty much the only institution or public entity that doesn’t have paid internships. So they still have to teach a full day and figure out how to get another job so that they can make ends meet.”
Furthermore, an update to the HISD literacy plan was presented to the board. The goal was to develop a program to ensure students can read at grade level as they progress from pre-kindergarten to high school; improve SAT, ACT, and TSI scores in reading and mathematics; implement strategies districtwide for all subjects; and meet TEA’s requirement for administrations, teachers, and academic coaches from kindergarten through third grade to complete the Reading Academy program.
HISD has implemented Reading Horizons, Smarty Ants, and Achieve3000 Literacy for kindergarten through eighth-grade students.
Wylie Primary also utilized an instructional paraprofessional for their kindergarten students, and consequently, their MAP scores grew beyond the national norm.
The district also put High Impact Tutoring into place for third-grade students through high school juniors who are behind in math or reading. While most sessions are held during the school day, transportation is available for the students who stay after school.
All sophomores and juniors then took a PSAT test during the school day to find areas that still need improvement before they take the SAT. Additionally, all juniors and seniors have taken the ACT or SAT during the school day, and all juniors will complete the TSI reading and math tests this spring.
For the Reading Academy program, all 73 required staff members are on track to complete the program by July.
During the action agenda items, the board was presented with 72 laptops and 113 desktops that needed to be replaced. The district attempts to replace these computer systems about every seven years.
About $125,000 was budgeted for replacements, but the total cost for replacing all of the computers was around $131,000. The item was amended to allow for the additional $6,500-worth of equipment and passed unanimously. The $6,500 will come from one of the line items in the technology budget.
The board then unanimously approved filing the district’s application for the Texas CLEAN School Bus Program. Under this program, the district will be able to replace seven older buses with more efficient models at 20% of the cost.
Also, the board voted to nominate Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb for the Texas Association of School Board’s Superintendent of the Year.
In the closed meeting, the board approved Cindi Vestal’s request to step down as Northside’s principal and serve as a Math Instructional Coach starting next school year.
“We truly appreciate Ms. Vestal and her leadership on the Northside campus over the past two years working with teachers and helping kids,” HISD communications director David Chenault said. “While we will miss her in that role, we look forward to her using her exceptional abilities as an instructional coach, mentoring math teachers, and working to improve teaching and learning in math classes across the district.”
Next month’s regular board meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. on Apr. 12 at the HISD Administration Boardroom.