The Henderson school board has modified its dress code for the coming school year to help offset some of the impact of COVID-19. The action came in a brief special called meeting held Monday at noon.
“The financial impact of COVID-19 on our families could make it difficult to purchase school clothes for their children this year,” Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb told the school board during the meeting. “Especially since classes will be starting a little earlier this year, we want to do everything we can to lighten the burden on parents.”
Lamb presented the board with a list of modifications which provides more flexibility in what students from Kindergarten through 8th grade could wear to school. The changes are similar to items already allowed for high school students. He noted that the changes are specific for the 2020-2021 school year.
The board briefly discussed the modifications which will allow students to wear t-shirts and blue jeans as well as athletic pants and shorts. Drew Butler, who serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees, said he supported the move because it helps both students and teachers in a time that is already challenging.
The board also approved purchasing new software for the district’s online classes. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Bonneau said administrators recommended Canvas as the school’s learning management system. The cost of the system is just under $28,000.
Bonneau told the board Canvas will be a great improvement over the previous system, explaining that it offers a variety of helpful features for teachers, parents and students. The previous system was used during the COVID-19 closure in the spring.
“It will allow for organized online classrooms, discussion threads for students, clear instructional calendars, virtual meetings within the learning system, and
online assignments, quizzes, and tests,” said Bonneau.
Administrators expect it to take a few weeks to get the new system up and running and begin training teachers to use the system.
Dress Code Modifications for Kindergarten - 8th Grade, 2020-2021
Below are the changes that were made:
● Shirts and Blouses
○ T-shirts are acceptable
○ Tops do not have to be a solid color
○ Girls and boys shirt hems should be no longer than the base of the hip and long
enough to cover the torso when arms are raised. No exposed midriffs, cleavage,
or rear ends.
○ Clothing that is distracting, racially related, gang related, offensive or provocative
are not allowed. (Example: skull and crossbones, confederate flag, gang symbols, or weapons)
● Bottoms
○ Jeans, athletic pants, and athletic shorts are acceptable
○ Short or skirt length may be no shorter than 3 inches above the knee.
● Outerwear
○ Sweatshirts, Vests, Coats, and Sweaters Outerwear does not have to be a solid color
The rest of the dress code will remain in effect and does not change.