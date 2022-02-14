Henderson ISD’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved two retention incentives for the district’s full-time employees during Tuesday’s regular board meeting. Both incentives will be $2,000 each and will be funded with the ESSER III grant.
The first incentive will be distributed this month, and the second will be paid on Sept. 15 to the employees who return for the 2022-2023 school year.
“I was reading the reasons that teachers are leaving their profession, and there are so many different ones out there, from just they’re tired, they’re worn out to the political environment to the sickness to the unknown,” at-large trustee Drew Butler said. “And one of the things that got me the most is, there’s a lot of teachers that live paycheck-to-paycheck. And unfortunately, it’s no longer a ‘I hope I don’t catch COVID.’ It’s ‘how long am I going to be out with COVID?’ because you’re not just out when you get it. Then you’re out when your kid gets it, and then you’re out another week when your next kid gets it. And that one month alone, suddenly you have a teacher that’s behind on their car payment. So I think if there’s any way possible that we can do anything right now to show these teachers ‘we got your back,’ I’ll be honest with you, the $2,000 option is my only option.”
At-large trustee Jon Johnston questioned using the ESSER III grant to finance the incentive, as it would use “a good chunk” of the grant’s remaining balance.
HISD received about $5,644,998 in ESSER III funds, and so far, about $977,000 of the grant has been allocated for new activity busses, Chromebooks and Chromebook carts, instructional programs, and payroll for teacher specialists, discipline specialists, and HIT tutors.
The retention incentives will cost over $2 million.
“I’ll probably lean more toward the $1,500, but maybe I’m just a little cost-conscious of that,” Johnston said. “I just want to make sure that we’re not leaving ourselves short in a year from now when we have other needs.”
“I try to be very diligent about our finances,” Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb responded. “I won’t ever bring anything to the board that we can’t afford. What we’re trying to do is get in front of a potential problem that I think everyone is going to experience this upcoming year and maybe even next year.”
The board also unanimously approved the new 2022-2027 District of Innovation plan, which would require special education teachers to be certified and put non-TEA-certified teachers on the same pay scale as TEA-certified teachers. The district currently employs about 12 non-TEA-certified teachers.
About 900 school districts in Texas are Districts of Innovation. Eligible districts can become Districts of Innovation to allow them to have some of the same options as charter schools.
The proposed plan was posted on the HISD website on Dec. 10 to meet the required 30 days. The District of Innovation Committee, composed of community members and district employees, met on Jan. 27 for a final vote to accept the new plan, and it was accepted unanimously.
Also, the board unanimously approved the purchase of new outdoor electronic signs for the high school and Wylie campuses. Both campuses’ existing signs were damaged by lightning strikes. Because of the equipment’s age and the difficulty to get replacement parts for repair, it was recommended that the district replace both signs. Insurance will reimburse the district for most of the expenses.
The district will purchase the new signs from Spectrum Scoreboards with their bid of $67,324, which was the cheapest bid received.
The board then approved the repair cost for a damaged bus. Carl Owen’s Paint and Body, out of Tyler, quoted $26,653.86 for parts and labor. HISD’s insurance will reimburse the district the total amount, except the $2,500 deductible.
The bus was involved in an incident in late October where a driver backed into or scraped the side along a pole while returning it to the bus barn at night. No students were on the bus at the time.
During the discussion agenda, the board heard a presentation on the district’s transition to online STAAR testing. Beginning next school year, all STAAR assessments will be given online, as mandated by the state legislature’s House Bill 3906. The district will also have flexibility in testing dates.
“First of all, one of the things that’s a challenge on a campus as a teacher, and I can speak from experience, all of the tests traditionally have had to be given on the same week,” assistant superintendent Dr. Stephanie Bonneau said. “And the first thing I looked at as an English teacher was, ‘where did my tests fall in the week?’ I needed early; early, their brains were still fresh. There tended to be less tomfoolery happening early in the week. So with the online testing, the state is giving us a window, and it’s several weeks, where we can choose a testing date.”
In preparation for this change, teachers are giving online assessments, benchmarks, and unit tests using a similar platform. The district has been using an online platform since last fall for MAP testing. Educational programs in use, such as Achieve3000 Math, DMAC, and Canvas, have adapted their quiz function to be comparable to the online STAAR test format.
Kindergarten through third-grade students will also be taught typing skills with integrated station-work to prepare them for online STAAR testing.
During the closed meeting, the board approved 23 new administrator contracts, with four of those being two-year contracts.
The board then approved probationary contracts for Pressley Wright and Dr. Caressa Roberts.
Wright will be a counselor for Wylie Primary. She completed her internship at the campus and received her standard certification.
Dr. Roberts will be a teacher specialist at the middle school. With a Master’s degree in Administration from the University of Phoenix, she holds certificates in Secondary English, Gifted and Talented, and ESL.
The next school board meeting scheduled will be at 5:30 p.m. on Mar. 8 in the Administration Boardroom.