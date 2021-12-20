Community members, teachers, and principals cheered as the HISD school board unanimously approved multiple action agenda items, such as the purchase of updated uniforms for the Lion Pride Band and the contract for the construction of a Child Nutrition warehouse, during Tuesday night’s regular meeting at the administration boardroom.
Head Band Director Craig Haynie presented the need and proposed cost to the board in an information agenda item during last month’s regular meeting.
The current uniforms were designed about 35 years ago. Currently, the band closet carries uniforms from four different manufacturers, causing some slight discrepancies between the uniforms. The newest uniforms were purchased in 2014.
Haynie’s new design pays tribute to the current style but replaces the Texas shoulder patch with the Henderson “H” logo and excludes the silver buttons. Haynie also explained to the board that the band needs 400 uniforms to accommodate various body types, and the total cost will be $201,506.50.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the board unanimously approved the purchase and then unanimously approved a budget amendment that would allow for the purchase.
The board also unanimously approved a contract with Garrett & Associates, out of Whitehouse, for the construction of a warehouse for the Child Nutrition department. Garrett & Associates will convert the old gymnasium at the administrative building to a warehouse with freezers and coolers.
Out of four bids, Garrett & Associates’ bid was the lowest priced at $1,222,700, and they estimated 105 days for completion.
“This has been a long time coming,” Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb said during the meeting. “I would like to remind the board that for the last two audit years, the auditor person asked us to take steps to lower our fund balance for our child nutrition, as that fund balance is getting pretty high. We need to spend it now.”
Next, the board unanimously approved the purchase of district radios, a tower, and a repeater from Brown Communications to improve communication and safety within the district. The total cost is about $38,600.
“One of the challenges you have with using radios is that quite often, you have to have a stronger signal for that to work, and so this bid includes a repeater to help with that,” assistant superintendent Shannon Bennett said. “Now the flip side to that is when you use cell phones to communicate on campus, you have dead spots, you have situations where you may call someone if they’re [not] in the right place in the building or outside, you won’t be able to reach them.”
About 25 busses will be equipped with these new radios, which are also compatible with the existing 20 bus radios. With the purchase, most HISD busses will now have radios, excluding the Child Nutrition bus.
“We run 38 routes now, and all of those will be equipped,” administrator Craig Hurt said. “We have some of those that travel out of town, some brand new ones coming in in the next month or two, and we can add additional radios to those, but that kind of happens as we go through the year.”
All school resource officers and designated school officials will also have radios. The busses and school resource officers will have separate channels, but the officers will be able to monitor the bus’ channel.
The board then went on to discuss approving modifications to their Board Operating Procedures. Those who speak in the open forum will now be given a handout defining the forum’s guidelines, and the chairman will read a passage from the handout before the open forum portion of the meeting.
After vice-chairman Adam Duey brought up a concern of viewpoint discrimination in one of the procedure’s clauses, the board discussed among themselves whether or not speakers will be allowed to call out district employees by name.
“So basically, we’re talking about First Amendment rights,” district four trustee Russell C. Brown said. “The First Amendment rights basically say any person can say anything they want in the five minutes provided. However, it can’t be inflammatory, disruptive to the point it can cause harm to someone, or something of that matter. It’s basically a common-sense test. But you can’t specifically call out students. You can to employees because employees are public figures.”
“Okay, I’m not sure I agree that employees are public figures,” chairman Harold Sentmore said. “And while I respect what the attorney says, I’m more inclined to listen to our attorney that we have on retainer. As he explained, as trustees, we are public figures. If someone wants to say that ‘I think Mr. Sentmore has done a horrible job,’ they’re entitled to that. But they’re not allowed to call out the name of a school district employee and say they’re doing a horrible job. They can say a position is doing a horrible job.”
“Can we get clarification on that?” at-large trustee Drew Butler said. “I mean, since one attorney is saying one thing and ours is saying another. I want to go with what we have, but I also want to make sure our attorney is stating it correctly, too.”
The board approved the Board Operating Procedures modifications. The votes were unanimous.
Near the end of the meeting, the board went into a closed meeting to complete the superintendent evaluation and consider hiring personnel and personnel resignations.
The board approved extending Dr. Lamb’s current contract for another year. The votes were unanimous.
Allie Decker was approved for a probationary contract at Wylie Elementary for the rest of the school year. Decker brings one year of teaching experience from Carlisle ISD and holds a standard teaching certificate in Physical Education EC-12.
The board also accepted the resignations from middle school technology teacher Jacquelyn Watson, Montgomery Achievement Center student support specialist Dr. Pascal Killingsworth, and Wylie Elementary assistant principal Allison Killingsworth.
The next regular board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the HISD Administrative Boardroom.