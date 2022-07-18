Amanda Wallace appointed Elections Administrator
The HISD School Board began its meeting by recognizing a special guest that was in attendance. Dr. Roy Deason was honored for serving as a teacher of over 30 years at HISD with a total of over 50 years in education.
The HISD (Henderson Independent School District) Board of Trustees approved November 8, 2022, Trustee election Tuesday night.
“The trustee election is set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The first day to file is July 25 while the last day to file is August 22. Jean Williams (District 1), Harold Sentmore (District 2) and Dr. Jamie Sugg (District 3) are up for reelection” said Amanda Wallace, Assistant Superintendent of Personnel & Policy of HISD.
The agenda item was unanimously approved with Wallace appointed the Elections Administrator for HISD.
Wallace also presented the 2022-2023 Professional Development Plan for approval. According to Wallace SB 1267 was passed by the Texas State Legislature that requires the school board to annually review the State Board of Educator Certification (SBEC) Clearinghouse regarding best practices and industry recommendations for professional development and adopt an annual professional development plan for the district.
Some of the topics outlined in the presentation included:
Suicide prevention
Strategies for establishing and maintaining positive relationship among students, including conflict resolution
Preventing, identifying, responding to and reporting incidents of bullying
Increasing awareness of issues regarding sexual abuse, sex trafficking and other maltreatment of children
The Professional Development Plan was approved.
Next on the agenda for approval was the endorsement of a nominee for TASB Board of Directors. The Trustees chose as their nominee Tony Raymond of Region 7, of the Sabine ISD.
Shannon Bennett, Assistant Superintendent of Student of Operations presented the Trustees a copy of the 2022-2023 Student Code of Conduct and Campus Handbooks for approval.
Bennett told the Trustees that the Student Code of Conduct is designated to provide basic information that parents and students will need during the school year. The handbook is divided into two sections, parental rights and other important information for student and parents. Detailed information is included in these handbooks with one for HISD and one each for all the campuses. The handbooks were approved by the Trustees.
With no action needed there were several information and discussion items presented and discussed. First was the Strategic Plan presentation made by a former Superintendent of many years now working with a company that designs strategic plans tailored to each school district.
According to David Chenault, HISD Director of Communications the Trustees are considering participating after more information is received.
Wallace gave the first reading of the TASB Update 119 Local Policy Revision for consideration. The second reading will take place at the next Board meeting for possible approval.
The last agenda item prior to the Closed Session was a summary of HISD 2022 STAAR Scores by Dr. Stephanie Bonneau, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction. She explained to the Trustees why some of the grade levels did not do as well as others in their test scores.
According to Dr. Bonneau HISD students take the STARR test each year in April and May. Each campus is currently creating a detailed plan to provide focused, small group tutoring for all students who failed to score at “Approaches” or higher. This will be done within the school day and with a 3:1 student to teacher ratio. Students will be grouped by areas of need to ensure each student is getting the instruction he or she needs. The tutoring time will be built into the master schedule and will not interfere with core instruction, PE, recess or special electives such as music and art.
It was announced that Dr. Bonneau has resigned her position at HISD for another position closer to her family near the Metroplex.
The next HISD School Board meeting will take place on Tuesday August 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the HISD Administration Boardroom located at 300 Crosby Drive.
After the announcement of the next Board meeting the Trustees took a short break and went into closed session to discuss possible personnel hiring and or resignations.
After returning from closed session the approved the following probationary contracts for 2022-2023 school year:
Robin Neal a certified teacher for Wylie Primary School coming from Tyler ISD
Rhealya Reeves a certified teacher for Northside Intermediate School coming from Leverett’s Chapel ISD
Jessica Hickerson a certified teacher for Henderson Middle School coming from Palestine ISD
Karen Bounds a certified teacher for Henderson Middle School coming from Round Rock ISD
Kimberly Breedlove a school counselor for Wylie Primary School coming back to Henderson ISD
Dana Wilson a certified teacher for Northside Intermediate School coming from Texas A&M Texarkana
Kelly England a certified teacher for Wylie Elementary School coming from Tyler ISD
Lindsey Neel a certified for Henderson High School coming from Clarke County Schools in Alabama
Jose Oscar Guevara-Mendez a Spanish teacher/Coach for Henderson High School a new teacher
Lucy Harman a inclusion teacher for Henderson Middle School formerly a substitute teacher
Jennifer Baring a math teacher for Northside Intermediate School formerly a long-term substitute teacher
The following administrator reassignments have been made for 2022-2023 school year:
Dea Henry, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction
Shannon Dickerson, Principal of Henderson High School
Russell Wylie, Principal of Henderson Middle School
Corey Spoon, Assistant Principal of Henderson High School
The following contracted employees have submitted resignations for the end of 2021-2022 school year:
Cinnamon McKey from Northside Intermediate School an elementary teacher
Daley Moore from Wylie Elementary School an elementary teacher
Irvette Bennett from Henderson Middle School an PE teacher/coach
Dr. Stephanie Bonneau from HISD central office an assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction
Thomas Anania from Henderson High School an athletic trainer