The Safety and Security Committee (SSC) for the Henderson Independent School District (HISD) held a regular meeting on Thursday morning to update their Multi-hazard Emergency Operations Plan (EOP), an ongoing process that began in earnest when the SSC met at the beginning of September as part of school safety action steps required by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and the Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC). 

According to Kyle Gatlin, HISD’s Transportation Director, the Henderson SSC submitted their Basic Plan and Active Threat Annex to the TxSSC on Sept. 28 to be audited. All Texas local education agencies were required to submit their plans by Oct. 12. In months to come, the TxSSC will assess those planning documents and provide evaluation criteria in coming weeks to ensure the plans are complete and compliant. Gatlin says they have not received any feedback on HISD’s plans yet, but in this case, “No news is good news.”

