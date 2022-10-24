The Safety and Security Committee (SSC) for the Henderson Independent School District (HISD) held a regular meeting on Thursday morning to update their Multi-hazard Emergency Operations Plan (EOP), an ongoing process that began in earnest when the SSC met at the beginning of September as part of school safety action steps required by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and the Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC).
According to Kyle Gatlin, HISD’s Transportation Director, the Henderson SSC submitted their Basic Plan and Active Threat Annex to the TxSSC on Sept. 28 to be audited. All Texas local education agencies were required to submit their plans by Oct. 12. In months to come, the TxSSC will assess those planning documents and provide evaluation criteria in coming weeks to ensure the plans are complete and compliant. Gatlin says they have not received any feedback on HISD’s plans yet, but in this case, “No news is good news.”
Gatlin also strongly recommended that every member of the SSC complete a five-hour psychological first-aid training, a resource offered by the TxSSC. Their requirements would be satisfied by having an expert come in and give a brief overview of psychological first-aid, but Gatlin said it would be best practice for the whole committee to complete the extra training, something that is geared towards helping them best deal with a community-wide crisis.
The SSC went into their closed session to continue running through and updating their EOP and threat annexes as needed. Details in the EOP are sensitive and need to know so that certain potential threats to their schools cannot anticipate how the district will react to them.
The SSC’s next meeting will be held on January 12, 2023, where Gatlin says they plan to discuss plans for an evacuation drill in depth. The evacuation drill will take place sometime between that meeting and their April 13, 2023 meeting.