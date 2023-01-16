The Safety and Security Committee (SSC) for the Henderson Independent School District (HISD) held a regular meeting on Thursday morning to further discuss their emergency response protocols.
As part of a tabletop exercise, the SSC was presented with an emergency scenario and given a series of questions about how they would respond, such as who would be responsible for special needs students, how they would coordinate transportation and what messages would be sent out and when. The hypothetical scenario they discussed was bats being found inside the HVAC system on an HISD campus, which would require students to be evacuated to a remote location in case the animals carried communicable diseases. They reviewed their responses together based on HISD’s Emergency Operation Protocols (EOP) and discussed any gaps or changes that were needed based on any lessons learned from the exercise.