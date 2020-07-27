Henderson Independent School District (HISD) released an update of their Back-To-School guidelines in response to the UIL update on July 21 and in this update details on how the HISD will handle marching band practice and musical instrument usage is proposed.
The Lion Pride Band Program continues to focus its attention on the needs of its students as well as their health safety. The release in the update for the band section hints to the core of the band shifting from being a competitive atmosphere to a more relaxed environment in the coming year because of the focus on student health concerns.
“Be the best, be classy, and take care of our family. The Henderson way.” This is the motto that drives the Lion Pride Band, with it showcasing the direction these guidelines are pushing the mindsets of the band directors towards.
The update details about the practice of social distancing, disinfecting of surfaces, and the usage of masks as well as coverings for the bells on instruments.
There will be staggered dismissals and multiple entry and exit doors utilized, with an ample amount of time for students to use to get to their respective classrooms. Class sizes inside will be limited and spread out, and hand sanitization stations will be available to students.
There will be fans on during the rehearsals with doors open so that fresh air can be circulated at all times. Students will be asked to wear a mask at any time not actively playing an instrument, as well as access to pads placed in strategic locations for the use of removing condensation from their respective instruments.
The coverings for small belled instruments will be the responsibility of students to bring, while the large bell covering will be lent out when readily attainable.
The extracurricular activities after school will still be available to all students, regardless of their enrollment in online learning. If students do not attend in-person sessions daily then may be chosen for alternative rehearsals.
There are also sections addressing the issue of uniforms for band and choir, as well as sheet music for individual use. The uniforms will be checked out according to safety protocol and disinfected before being released to students, while sheet music can be readily available to students in pdf format online.
The Lionette Drill team will also be required to follow the same social distancing protocols and the high kick will not be performed in favor of keeping distance between the students.
The students who choose online learning may still participate in band activities, such as coming to band rehearsal during the band period at school, participating in the after school sessions, and the potential contests.
They will be required to pass off music and routines for marching, just as the in-class students do, and everyone will be subjected to wellness checks before afternoon sessions. Videos of rehearsals will be available to those who chose online learning.
More information can be found on the Henderson ISD website.