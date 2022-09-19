HISD

The Henderson Independent School District (HISD) Board of Trustees recognized their 2021-2022 Teachers of the Year and students that received academic honors from the College Board during their regular meeting on Tuesday evening. Additionally, they heard a review of a report on HISD’s 2021-2022 accountability rating provided by the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

The Board presented $1000 stipends and a personal parking space sign to Teachers of the Year Kalli Hodges of Wylie Primary, Cindy Hathorn of Wylie Elementary, Jason Pike of Northside, Kaprice Hill of the Middle School and Leina Green of the High School. 

