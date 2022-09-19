The Henderson Independent School District (HISD) Board of Trustees recognized their 2021-2022 Teachers of the Year and students that received academic honors from the College Board during their regular meeting on Tuesday evening. Additionally, they heard a review of a report on HISD’s 2021-2022 accountability rating provided by the Texas Education Agency (TEA).
The Board presented $1000 stipends and a personal parking space sign to Teachers of the Year Kalli Hodges of Wylie Primary, Cindy Hathorn of Wylie Elementary, Jason Pike of Northside, Kaprice Hill of the Middle School and Leina Green of the High School.
“We want you to know that we appreciate what you do,” said David Chenault, Director of Communications for HISD on behalf of the Board. “What you have done in the classroom, your focus on instructional leadership, all day long teaching bell to bell, taking care of students, not just academically but emotionally. And really working with kids to build relationships. We say thank you very much.”
High School students Anderson Canenguez, Clayton Quinn, Gabrielle Miller, Megan Moores and Morgan Doerge received Certificates of Recognition for their academic honors awarded by the College Board. The College Board has four recognition programs for underrepresented students, including ones for African American students, Hispanic students, Indigenous students and students from rural and small towns. Students can become eligible for these awards by having a GPA average of 3.5 or higher, having excelled at the PSAT, NMSQT and PSAT-10 exams or having earned a score of three or higher on two or more AP exams. The award is not a scholarship but students can include it in their college and scholarship applications in order to help them connect with universities and stand out during the admissions process.
The Board also recognized HISD Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb for being named the Region Seven Superintendent of the Year (SOTY). The Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) sponsors the SOTY program to recognize exemplary superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership. During the meeting, Todd Schneider, Executive Director of Region Seven, formally recognized Dr. Lamb and his achievement of reaching the five state finalists.
The Board heard a report from Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dea Henry about HISD’s campus and district accountability ratings for 2022. The TEA provided the District with a 200-page manual of data showing how their ratings were calculated. The HISD received a “Not Rated” label, which is used when a district’s score is less than 70 to align with Senate Bill 1365.
Henderson High School received a 73-C rating, the Middle School received a score of 69, Northside Intermediate a 60 and Wylie Elementary and Primary received a 59.
HISD made achievements from 20-21 to 21-22 in fourth, fifth and seventh-grade reading, fifth and seventh-grade math and fifth-grade science and biology. However, there are significant areas of concern with the current seventh-grade cohort, third-grade reading longitudinal data and overall closing learning gaps in specific subpopulation groups.
“Closing the gaps is something that really hurt us on our accountability because we met so few of our target groups,” explained Henry, referencing the report’s table showing which subpopulations of kids met reading and mathematic grade level standards and which ones only approached or fell below. Out of 44 targets, HISD met eight. “Which indicates that we’re not helping all groups of kids…We can’t just focus on approaches and say we have this large group of kids scoring in approaches. We have to look at this report that shows us the different subgroups.”
Henry said that putting previous data into teachers’ hands with a Targeted Intervention Plan can help them meet the District’s goals. “That’s something we didn’t do last year. And so we failed our kids there,” she stated. “We have individual data. We know how every kid performed. We have the released tests. We know what questions they missed…All we have to do is use our data.”
As far as the concern that targeted intervention means other kids could be neglected Henry said, “By raising your targets, you’re not going to leave kids behind. Because when you raise your targets and your focus on moving your kids to the meets level you pull everybody up.”
Near the end of the presentation, Henry listed what changes HISD has made or plans to do for this school year. These include ensuring that HISD has a consistent English Language Arts and Reading and math instructional program with a guaranteed and viable curriculum at kindergarten through fifth grade. “We’ve made some staffing changes. Sometimes that’s uncomfortable to talk about,” said Henry. “But I believe we have the right people in the right places now to monitor this.”
Henry says that they are giving common assessments with progress monitoring and using the data from the latter. HISD will conduct interim assessments which are practice STAAR tests put out by the state, which the District hasn’t done in several years. There is also ongoing High Impact Tutoring, a program organized by the TEA to provide COVID-19 learning recovery solutions.
“I believe based on all of this, we can definitely make some progress,” said Henry. “If we follow this model it will work for us…We have to create performance hoppers, not performance droppers.”
More detailed data is available to the public in the HISD Boardbook for Tuesday’s meeting on the HISD website.
In other agenda items, the Board considered and approved preliminary funds for replacing outdated playground equipment at the Wylie and Northside campuses. The Board approved a contract of $538,635 with Platinum Playground.
The Board approved a contract to add restrooms and water fountains to the High School tennis courts. The cost for the project could be between $266,000 and $127,000, based on estimates provided by two organizations, Fitzpatrick Architects and C.E. Marler and Associates. The Board only approved the costs of for the project up to $266,000 but the final approval of a contractor is pending.
After a report by HISD Technology Director, Kevin Bryan, the Board approved the purchase of a new backup and recovery solution from CDW-G for $38,982.65 to better protect and store HISD’s data.
Additional approved agenda items were budget amendments for the cost of the new playgrounds, restrooms, a Middle School awning repair and an increase to the child nutrition expenditure budget. The Board approved a list of Qualified Brokers to help diversify the District’s investment portfolio.
A Board policy CDA (Local) provision was revised, changing the maximum allowable stated maturity of any other investment owned by the District to be eighteen months, not one year. A proposed change to Board policy BE (Local) provisions on regular meetings was approved, moving meetings from the second Tuesday to the third Monday of each month.
The Board also approved a resolution regarding the Nacogdoches Regional Day School Program for the Deaf Shared Services Agreement (RDSPD SSA) for a newly drafted interlocal agreement. The Nacogdoches RDSPD provides services for disabled students who are deaf and hard of hearing, and HISD contracts with the Nacogdoches ISD due to the specialization of these services. The TEA recently released new requirements and procedures surrounding the RDSPD, necessitating a revision of the current SSA.
The next HISD board meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, October 17.