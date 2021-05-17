As the spring school semester was coming to a close the HISD (Henderson Independent School District) recognized several teachers and students Tuesday night presenting teachers with a plaques and student athletes with certificates.
Teacher of the year for Wylie Primary School was Sonya Lee. Principle Angela Dowling highlighted several characteristics about Lee why she earned the honor.
“She comes in everyday smiling and ready to do whatever is best for her students. She is patient, flexible, loving, kind and focuses on building long lasting working relationships with every child,” said Dowling. “She loves and cares for her students and is always pushing them to succeed.”
Jennifer Reynolds was Teacher of the Year for Wylie Elementary School. Principle Dr. Medgar Roberts pointed out five characteristics about Reynolds. They were adaptable, hard working, joyful, knowledgeable and loving.
“I could go on and on...but I won’t. I am honored to have the opportunity to recognize such an incredible, generous, inspiring, persistent, nurturing, engaging, resilient, and humble educator on our campus. Our students are fortunate to have her. Thank you for all you do, Mrs. Reynolds. We appreciate you,” said Dr. Roberts.
Teacher of the Year for Northside Intermediate School was Courtney Jarell. Principle Cindy Vestal pointed out several qualities why Jerrell deserved to be Teacher of the Year.
Vestal said, “Mrs. Jarrell loves all of her students. Mrs. Jarrell is beautiful. In addition, one of Mrs. Jarrell’s co-workers shared these sentiments: “Mrs. Jarrell is a door unlocking, I got you, let’s eat something bad for lunch today, how can we make this more fun for these kids, I prayed for you, please pray for me, we need to walk at recess today, we are going to make it, encouraging, fun, loving and always trying, curriculum planning, teacher of the year kind of teaching partner.”
Teacher of the Year for Henderson Middle School was Lisa Watkins. Principle Shannon Dickerson declared Watkins to be an absolute blessing to the school.
“One fellow teacher described Mrs. Watkins as “calm, respectful, patient, and compassionate towards her students.” Mrs. Watkins exhibits the same qualities in interactions with staff members. I am honored to recognize Mrs. Lisa Watkins as the Henderson Middle School Teacher of the Year,” said Watkins.
Teacher of the Year for Henderson High School was Mauricio Elizondon. Principle Dea Henry describe Elizondon as a teacher that arrives early, stays late and is always willing to go above and beyone.
Henry said, “He is a leader amongst his peers and well known for following through with commitments he makes and leadership positions that he is selected for. We are blessed to have Mr. Elizondo at Henderson High School, and we know that his talents are irreplaceable.”
The District also recognized several students for honors they had received in competition.
Fifteen students from grades six through eight competed at the State TMSCA (Texas Math Science Coaches Association) Meet on April 24 in Number Sense, Calculator Applications, Mathematics and Science.
This was the first time that Henderson had competed in this. The team was awarded third place overall in 4A out of the entire state. The team was awarded 3rd place overall in 4A out of the entire state. The Calculator Applications Team placed 2nd overall in 4A and consisted of Taryn Goss, Hayden Maicke, Halle Hogberg, and Morgan Bradley. The Number Sense Team placed 5th overall in 4A and consisted of Grace Rucker, Emery Chenault, Halle Hogberg, and Rex Dixon.
Coaches are Lauren Kirk and Liana Kirk.
For the first time three boys from Henderson went to the power lifting State Meet. They were D’Cameron Walker, Ya’Corus Porter and Eujayvion McAlister
The Henderson Lady Lions Soccer team advanced to the final four semifinals game. They were Name
Josie Arellano, Kiana Warren, Jordan Williams, Ashlee Rodriguez, Marissa Aparicio, Hali Reyes,
Marin Love,
Irene Bazaldua, Ella Wheat
, Aubani Pace, Gabrielle Bell, Annabel Orta, Avigail Bazaldua, Jeleyse Moquecho, Kirsten Gasaway, Consuelo Moncada, Jordan Lybrand, and Traci Schuster.
Coaches were Randy Hammontree and Assistant Coach David Neal.