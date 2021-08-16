Board of Trustees approve 2021-2022 Budget and Tax Rate
The first item of business during the Henderson Independent School District (HISD) Board meeting Tuesday was the presentation of a check for $39,932 from the HISD Education Foundation. Stacey Johnson, President of the Foundation presented the check to Drew Butler, HISD Chairman and Dr. Thurston Lamb, Superintendent.
“The HISD Education Foundation has been awarding grants to teachers since its beginnings in 1998. The teacher grant program is funded through annual fundraisers and through generous donations from community members. This year, the Foundation awarded a total of $39,932 to teachers on all five HISD campuses. This program is evidence of the Foundation’s commitment to supporting excellence in education in our community,” Johnson said.
Immediately following the check presentation Rachel Hale, a local citizen addressed the Trustees during the open forum session of the meeting to share her concerns about Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools.
Hale said, “As you remember last month I spoke and expressed my concern that CRT could be coming to our school district. We were provided forms to be able to ‘opt out’ of programs that would include CRT and SEL in them. As I looked over the form I realized Brain Pop is being implemented as well as Edgenuity in our school system. In fact at the June meeting it passed to renew Edgenuity and pay $51,200 for the program.”
She continued to explain what CRT and SEL is to the Board however the Board did not make any comments during this time since wasn’t an agenda action item.
Hale continued saying, “We are dividing students by race and pitting them against each other as either ‘oppressor’ or ‘oppressed’ and indoctrinating them with fake anti-American history.”
She ended her allotted time by saying, “The school board is supposed to be the gate keeper and I wonder if ya’ll are looking into the programs you are voting on to implement and teach our children before you vote to spend tax payer’s money and accept government funds?”
After Hales’ remarks Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb opened a public hearing to discuss the proposed budget and tax rate for 2021-2022 that was held during a workshop last week. He briefly went over a few items in the proposed to the Board.
Dr. Lamb said, “There was an increase in property values, this helps the school district.”
Those property values were $1,573,564, 586 for 2021. The tax rate will remain the same as last year at $1.1934 per $100 valuation.
He also presented to the board a comparison between a four percent and four and a half percent raise for the teachers only this budget year. The budget was based on an average daily attendance of about 3,180 students this past budget year. He also told the Board that they are not planning to have virtual learning this year and that students will be expected to attend classes at their campuses.
The Board of Trustees approved the proposed Budget, the tax rate and gave the teachers a four and half percent pay raise to bring the teacher’s to the area market standard for pay.
The Board also approved the 2021 TASB Board Endorsement of Tony Raymond from Sabine ISD as well as this year’s budget amendments.
The second reading of Local Policy Review Recommendations and Local Policy Updates presented by Amanda Wallace was also approved with the exception of School Properties Disposal which authorizes the Board and not the Superintendent for items greater than $25,000 as proposed by Board Member Jon Johnston who attended the meeting by Zoom.
Wallace explained to the Board that the government does not pay for emergency sick leave for employees and currently they have only two days so she recommended that the board add three more days which would bring the total to ten days pay should they become quarantined because of COVID. The request was approved.
Other agenda items approved by the Trustees were:
Accept the one and only bid to resurface the tennis courts
Accept the bid for a new guard shack at the high school campus
The purchase of a used backhoe
A small increase for adult meals for the 2021-2022 school year
Architect consultation fees for the Child Nutrition warehouse
After announcing that the next Board meeting will be held on September 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the Administration Boardroom they went into executive session to discuss personnel hiring and resignations.