Principals from five Henderson Independent School District (HISD) campuses presented their Campus Improvement Plans for 2022-2023 to the HISD Board of Trustees during its regular meeting on Monday evening. As required by HISD policy, improvement plans must be developed, reviewed and revised annually for the purpose of improving the performance of all students.
Principals Leslie Bowles of Wylie Primary School (WPS), Angela Dowling of Wylie Elementary School (WES), Dr. Chris Chambers of Northside Intermediate School (NSIS), Russel Wylie of Henderson Middle School (HMS) and Shannon Dickerson of Henderson High School (HHS) explained the highlights of their respective campus improvement plans which were developed after months of work with their teams.
“I would like to commend the principals for the hard work they have done,” said Dea Henry, HISD’s Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction. “We have worked very hard over the past three years to get a better understanding of the process and the idea behind developing a campus improvement plan and what it’s designed to do. The principals have worked very hard to target their plans on the items that will really move their campus and the things that are manageable enough for them to monitor.”
The plans’ highlights, which can be accessed on HISD’s online archive of board documents, featured a list of specific goals each campus is setting and examples of what actions will be taken to achieve those goals. The goals include instructional targeted focus, providing and maintaining safe and healthy environments for students, building robust and advanced academic programs and improving the leadership capacity of all administrators.
Earlier in the meeting, HISD Director of Communications, David Chenault, presented all of the principals with Certificates of Recognition in honor of their work and commitment. “It is these hardworking women and men who are principal leaders on our campus, committed to teaching and learning and dedicated to seeing that all of the children of Henderson have the opportunity to achieve their dreams. And we, here in Henderson, are proud of the principals we have as they do that every single day, and we applaud you for that,” said Chenault on behalf of the Board.
Additionally, the Board heard a presentation about the Guardian Program by School Safety Specialist, Darrin Peeples. The “Guardian” plan allows school districts to authorize certain employees to carry weapons on campus. Weapons that are not generally allowed on school campuses can receive an exception under the Texas Penal Code if the district provides written authorization. As described by Peeples, the Guardian program is designed to empower the district by letting them mold the program as needed to keep their students safe and happy. It is intended to enable staff to have a quicker response to serious threats such as an active shooter on campus. Peeples explained that guardians are required to undergo 18 hours of training but typically receive more than that. They are confidential except to the administration and other guardians, and are required to carry their handguns in approved holsters or keep them in a safe when on campus. According to Peebles, before the Uvalde school shooting earlier this year, 40% of Region 7 school districts had a Guardian program. Currently, about 80% of those districts have adopted one.
In other agenda items, the Board approved their overall District Improvement Plan for 2022-2023, approved the annual renewal of their membership with the Nacogdoches Regional Day School Program for the Deaf, approved an agreement with the Texas COVID Learning Acceleration Supports to use grant funding to fund instructional materials and support through the Region 7 Education Service Center, approved a contract with engage2learn, an educational services company providing instructional coaching, using funding from a Texas Education Agency (TEA) grant, approved an Interlocal Agreement with the Harris County Department of Education which comes at no cost to the District, approved the purchase of mums for an HISD Future Farmers of America fall fundraiser and approved a budget amendment transferring $10,000 from general district administration to community involvement. The Board also approved the minutes and financial reports of their September meetings.
HISD’s next regular meeting for the Board of Trustees will occur on Monday, Nov. 14.