Principals from five Henderson Independent School District (HISD) campuses presented their Campus Improvement Plans for 2022-2023 to the HISD Board of Trustees during its regular meeting on Monday evening. As required by HISD policy, improvement plans must be developed, reviewed and revised annually for the purpose of improving the performance of all students. 

Principals Leslie Bowles of Wylie Primary School (WPS), Angela Dowling of Wylie Elementary School (WES), Dr. Chris Chambers of Northside Intermediate School (NSIS), Russel Wylie of Henderson Middle School (HMS) and Shannon Dickerson of Henderson High School (HHS) explained the highlights of their respective campus improvement plans which were developed after months of work with their teams. 

