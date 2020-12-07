Henderson Independent School District has partnered with Rusk County Library to offer HISD students free access to electronic and audiobooks.
Students can access these free titles through the Sora by Overdrive app installed on all HISD issued Chromebooks.
HISD Middle school Librarian Mollie Bryan created a video tutorial highlighting step-by-step instructions for students to take advantage of this new partnership.
“Our partnership with the Rusk County Library is a huge benefit to students who are having to quarantine,” said Bryan. “They are able to access library books without having to visit the library to get a physical card. They use their school-issued device to access books from the Rusk County Library.”
Students need only open the Sora app and log in with their school-related Google account. Once logged into the system, participating students can browse through a huge selection of titles, which can be easily sorted by genre for those who already know where their preference lies.
For those that judge a book by its cover, a quick click of an interesting cover image opens into a synopsis of the book’s content and an option to borrow the book from the library system.
The program also allows for lists to be created for future borrows, and a glance at the home screen offers volumes of books related to others already searched and their availability.
Once a book is borrowed and reading has commenced, the system allows the reader to adjust the font, font size and even corrects for dark or bright rooms to provide the most comfort for binge-reading sessions. Students can also see points and scores associated with each available book.
Late fees will not be assessed, as this system automatically checks the book back in after two weeks.