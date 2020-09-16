In a determined effort to be as open and transparent with Henderson residents and the parents of HISD students, Henderson Independent School District has updated the school’s website to include a COVID-19 dashboard.
The website itself has been redesigned to be more user friendly and venturing one-click beyond the home page anyone interested can see each published report as well as a graph showing a per campus breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases.
In the last report released by HISD, they announced that they had been informed of one additional student and two employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.
One middle school student was last on campus on September 11, 2020. One high school employee was last on campus on September 9, 2020, and one high school employee was last on campus on September 11, 2020.
School officials are notifying all staff and parents of students who may have had close contact with the student and employees. The areas of campus where the student and employees had contact are being cleaned and sanitized. Out of an abundance of caution, the administration is asking all of the students and staff on the affected campuses to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis.
These additions bring the school’s total reported cases to 91 with 55 recoveries leaving 36 currently active cases in the district. HISD’s total enrollment is currently 3,334.