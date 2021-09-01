HISD

School districts throughout the county were allocated thousands of dollars through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act. 

Henderson ISD received more than $5 million in ESSER III funds and recently posted a public notice to provide community members and stakeholders of HISD some information regarding their utilization of these dollars, in an effort to remain inclusive and transparent. 

During the federal grant period dated from March 13, 2020, to September 30, 2024, the district intends to allocate the monies to the following:

Instructional and Discipline positions

Social Emotional Specialist positions

Implementation of new software to improve student performance

Alignment of devices for students and educators

Summer Programming for all students

Supplies and tools needed to support targeted high impact tutoring

Hiring of high impact tutors and instructional support

After School Programming at lower grade levels

 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription