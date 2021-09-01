School districts throughout the county were allocated thousands of dollars through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act.
Henderson ISD received more than $5 million in ESSER III funds and recently posted a public notice to provide community members and stakeholders of HISD some information regarding their utilization of these dollars, in an effort to remain inclusive and transparent.
During the federal grant period dated from March 13, 2020, to September 30, 2024, the district intends to allocate the monies to the following:
Instructional and Discipline positions
Social Emotional Specialist positions
Implementation of new software to improve student performance
Alignment of devices for students and educators
Summer Programming for all students
Supplies and tools needed to support targeted high impact tutoring
Hiring of high impact tutors and instructional support
After School Programming at lower grade levels