More than two dozen men and women who have served our nation, including one 98-year-old World War II veteran, were on hand as Henderson Middle School students celebrated Veterans Day Thursday morning.
“These are our true American heroes,” said guest speaker, former Henderson High School Principal, and a veteran himself, Otis Amy. “You think of people like Lebron James or Tom Brady when you think of heroes. They also provide a service, but it certainly isn’t free for you and me. These heroes here today paid the price for us and provided a service we all enjoy; freedom.”
The eighth-grade band performed a medley of military songs celebrating each branch of the armed services and the HMS choir sang the national anthem while the entire student body was on their feet.
“I have never been more proud of the HMS student body than I am today,” said middle school principal Shannon Dickerson. “It’s not always easy to get middle school kids to sit still. But the complete silence and lack of movement from 800 students during the moment of silence and the playing of Taps spoke volumes.”
HMS teacher and student council sponsor Sarah Hunnicutt and HMS band director Cody Sturdivant orchestrated the morning’s program. The student council hosted a reception in the Ash Room for the veterans prior to the ceremony.
“We really just want to say thank you to the veterans who were here, who are on our staff, and even those who couldn’t attend,” added Dickerson. “It’s events like this that help us demonstrate to students the importance of lessons beyond reading, writing, and math. It’s a chance to teach our students gratitude and respect for those who have served our country so selflessly.”