The Henderson ISD school board approved a 10% raise for their teachers during Tuesday’s regular board meeting to help retain current teachers and compete with other school districts in East Texas through a teacher shortage. Teacher salaries will now start at $45,000.
The raise will lift the district to ranking as the fifth highest-paying for teachers with no experience, fifth for five years of experience, third for 10 years of experience, second for 15 years of experience, and second for 20 years experience among nearby school districts in East Texas, such as Longview ISD, Chapel Hill ISD, Tyler ISD, Nacogdoches ISD, Marshall ISD, Whitehouse ISD, and more.
So far, most of these nearby school districts have not introduced resolutions to increase their teachers’ salaries for the next school year.
“What we are asking our teachers to do now is very different than what we have asked of them in the past, and as we have worked through COVID, we realized the value that our teachers are bringing to the district is priceless,” Superintendant Dr. Thurston Lamb explained. “We need to try to demonstrate how much we appreciate our teachers. There is a [teacher] shortage, and this is not just a Henderson problem; this is a problem around the state, also in this country. We very much want to retain the teachers that we do have, so that is the rationale for bringing this aggressive teacher pay raise to the board.”
This pay raise will cost the district an estimated additional $1.5 million for the 2022-2023 school year.
District 1 Trustee Jean Williams voiced hopes to increase the pay raise, even more, if the additional funds are found when the 2022-2023 school year budget is built around June.
“I’d like to be in third place at zero and five [years of experience],” Williams said. “After we do the budget, we might see where we can do something.”
The board also approved renewing their student activity insurance through Mutal of Omaha for the next two school years, and they approved an over $26,000 purchase for new football helmets for the middle school team and reconditioning existing football helmets.
Then, the board voted on and approved a contract addendum with ABM Texas General Services that would give ABM employees a 7% raise and five paid holidays starting June 1, and increase the annual contract price and annual rate by square foot.
The updated Health and Wellness Plan, School Health Advisory Council by-laws, and member nominations were also presented and unanimously approved. This year, more parents were nominated to the council.
“Last year, I challenged [the] SHAC committee to add more parents, if at all possible, to the committee,” Williams said. “And you stepped up to the plate and said, ‘we’ll make sure that gets done.’ It appears that that is what happened. I appreciate that.”
SHAC will meet four times every year in the administration boardroom, with the first meeting scheduled for Sept. 20, and plans to increase community involvement by creating a Facebook page.
Next, the board turned their focus to the proposed redistricting plan. Last month, the board held a special meeting and public hearing to discuss redistricting. The 2020 Census data revealed that HISD currently has a 10.48% population deviation between the five electoral districts, which exceeds the 10% deviation allowed by the “one-person, one-vote” law.
A representative from Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta, LLP, the law firm that HISD has hired to advise their redistricting, drew up two plans for the board.
The board unanimously approved the second plan presented, which takes population from district five and puts it in district three, making the total deviation about 9.54%. This moves the communities on FM 840, County Road 355 S, County Road 354 D, and FM 2867 E into district three.
The new electoral district map has been posted on the HISD website, under the Board of Trustees section in the menu, for citizens to figure out which district they live in.
The next regular board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on June 13, which is a Monday instead of the usual Tuesday, at the adminstrative boardroom.