During Tuesday’s school board meeting, the board held a public hearing over the district’s results from the annual Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) audit, as mandated by TEA. For the sixth year in a row, Henderson ISD was ranked ‘superior’ with a score of 100.
This year, the district was evaluated with 19 indicators, as indicator five, which dealt with total unrestricted net position balance, was not scored this year.
“I do want to publicly thank Ms. [Kristin] Byrd because she works tirelessly behind the scenes, trying to ensure that our finances are always in order,” Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb said.
All three newly elected trustees were also administered the Oath of Office and participated in this board meeting. Dr. Jamie Sugg was elected for District 5 after being appointed as an emergency substitute. Russel Brown was elected for District 4, taking Vickie Martinez-Murillo’s spot. And Adam Duey won District 3 unopposed, taking James Holmes’ spot. The board also honored Martinez-Murillo and Holmes for their service.
“Vickie, wow, you know it’s hard to get a woman on the school board,” trustee and secretary Jean Williams said. “Now, I’ve got to deal with all this testosterone up here, but it’s going to be okay. Thank you for stepping out and stepping up to commit your time, your talent, your treasures for this district. I hope it’s been a rewarding experience for you. Keep serving and keep supporting the district.”
“Mr. Holmes, it’s been a long time. We share some memories... our daughters were in the same class, so we share those memories. I know where your heart is regarding this district and these students, and it’s evident. I appreciate the time you invested, I appreciate the treasure you’ve invested, and certainly your talent.”
During the superintendent report, Dr. Lamb announced that full-time employees will receive another $750 stipend.
No action agenda items were presented in this board meeting, so after unanimously approving the minutes of last month’s meeting and September’s financial reports, the board moved on to the five discussion agenda items.
First, director of curriculum Terry Everitt presented a report on the district’s bilingual program, as required by TEA. After Senate Bill 2066 went into effect on Sept. 1, the program has changed the terminology for “students of limited English proficiency” to “emergent bilingual student” to focus on strengthening students’ learning.
Then, the results for the dyslexia screening were presented. Approved during the last school board meeting, all seventh-grade students who failed the reading portion of last year’s STAAR test were screened for dyslexia and other reading disorders. Kindergarten, first-grade, and second-grade students were also screened.
For kindergarten, 228 students were screened. 18 students were deemed special education, and 39 were deemed emergent bilingual students.
For first-grade, 226 students were screened. 45 students were deemed at-risk, with nine special education, four emergent bilingual students, one dyslexic, and one student that falls under Section 504.
For second-grade, 230 students were screened. 63 students were deemed at-risk, with 12 special education, seven dyslexic, five students under Section 504, and four emergent bilingual students.
For seventh-grade, 126 students were screened. 16 students were deemed at-risk, with seven special education, two students under Section 504, two dyslexic, and two emergent bilingual students.
The board was then presented with a report on the beginning-of-the-year MAP data. MAP tests are used to track students’ learning growth throughout the year. Due to illnesses and internet service outages, schools faced challenges with delivering the MAP test.
However, the data consistently showed learning growth throughout last year, but when those students returned from summer break, their new test scores fell below their last year’s winter scores.
Next, head band director Craig Haynie presented the Lion Pride Band’s need for updated uniforms. The current uniforms were designed in 1986.
Haynie also stated that the average lifespan of these uniforms is about 10 years at best. Currently, the band closet contains uniforms from four different manufacturers from 1986 to 2014, and because of this, there are slight discrepancies in the uniforms. Haynie displayed pictures of torn, unusable uniforms used for spare parts, especially buttons.
At the end of the presentation, Haynie presented a sample uniform with the proposed new design. The new uniform keeps the same look as the current uniforms but gets rid of buttons and replaces the shoulder patch with the Henderson “H” logo. Haynie informed the board that they will need about 400 uniforms to update the band closet. The total for the uniforms will be over $200,000.
Finally, the board read through the TASB’s recent recommended policy updates, which were mostly based on legislation from the 87th Regular Legislative Session. These updated policies will deal with student activity funds, cybersecurity training, a superintendent’s (or other person delegated by the board) authority to accept resignations, a comprehensive school counseling program, human sexuality curriculum materials, optional excused absences for students to obtain a learner’s permit and driver’s license, and attendance.
After discussion in the closed meeting, the board elected Harold Sentmore as board chairman, Adam Duey as vice-chairman, and Jean Williams as secretary.
The next school board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the HISD Administration Boardroom.