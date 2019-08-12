The Henderson Independent School District announced last week a change to its policy for serving meals to children served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2019-20 school year.
Schools qualifying to operate the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) provide breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals.
This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.
The following campuses are eligible for the Community Eligibility Provision: Wylie Primary, Wylie Elementary, and Northside Intermediate.
For additional information please contact the following person:
Henderson ISD
Attention: Tanya Davis, Director of Child Nutrition
Child Nutrition Department
P O Box 728
Henderson, TX 75653
For more information, please call 903-655- 5000 or email to tadavis@hendersonisd.org.