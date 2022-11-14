Members of the Henderson Independent School District (HISD) Board of Trustees held a brief special meeting on Friday afternoon to officially canvass the results of the Nov. 8 School Board Election.
HISD Election Administrator Amanda Wallace presented the summary of results from the Rusk County Elections Office declaring that Travis J. Orr had won the election for Board of Trustee District 5 with 920 votes over Peggy S. McAlister’s 332 votes and Dr. Jamie Sugg had won re-election to Board of Trustee District 5 with 755 votes over Jon Best’s 608.