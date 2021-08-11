A Henderson ISD school bus was involved in a minor accident this morning while picking up students. No one was injured although fifteen students were on the bus at the time.
The bus was struck by another vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler, on County Road 414, .5 miles south of Henderson just before 7 a.m. Department of Public Safety Troopers, along with Rusk County Sheriff's deputies and local first responders responded to the scene to investigate.
The driver of a second vehicle was stopped on a private drive, pulled out of the drive, and struck the right side of the school bus.
The bus had only minor damage and was able to complete its run, safely delivering all of the remaining students on the route to school.
“We appreciate and applaud our bus driver in keeping our students safe on the first day of school, even in the midst of a high-stress situation such as this,” said David Chenault, Director of Communications, HISD.
The driver of the second vehicle was placed under arrest for no driver’s license, fail to yield right of way – private drive and fail to report non-injury accident at once to proper authorities.