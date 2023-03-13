In a special meeting on Wednesday afternoon the Henderson ISD (HISD) Board of Trustees voted unanimously to uphold a Henderson High School student’s Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP) placement. The student’s parent, Kiesha King, had appealed the decision first to the school principal and then to the HISD administration before requesting a Level 3 grievance hearing with the Board.
King, who withdrew her student from HISD for homeschooling on Feb. 6, requested that the DAEP placement be removed from his permanent record. Rachel Hale, a friend of King’s, spoke on her behalf during the hearing and protested the idea of students being placed in DAEP who haven’t committed “serious offenses.”
The former HISD student, a junior, was given referrals multiple times since September for skipping class, refusing to stop using his cell phone during class and once for a physical altercation with another student. Regarding the latter, Hale and King claim that the student was defending a friend from being bullied while the school administration says they found no evidence of that. The student was also given an out-of-school suspension (OSS) for refusing to comply with an in-school suspension (ISS) assignment before finally being placed in a DAEP.
“I do believe students who commit serious offenses or felonies should rightly have a permanent record,” said Hale in prepared remarks. “However, the sector I am most concerned about are the students that are just being kids who do dumb things...including skipping, on their cell phone and helping defend a friend who was being bullied. And rather than deal with these issues the District chooses to lock them away in DAEP.”
Assistant Superintendent of Student Operations Shannon Bennett and Assistant Superintendent of Personnel and Policy spoke on behalf of the administration in the hearing and cited the HISD student code of conduct which lists disregard for authority and failure to comply with directives given by school personnel on discipline assignments as types of misconduct that may result in a DAEP placement.
“The student made the choice of not complying with the campus administration’s assignments of ISS, and when he did not comply, OSS was assigned,” said Wallace. “Over time and the multiple, persistent misbehaviors, the campus administrator made the decision to place him in DAEP.”
“What was established was a pattern of behavior here where there were disciplinary consequences,” said Bennett.
Hale also claimed that King was not notified by the school when most of the misconduct took place nor about the earlier punishments her son received which would be a violation of the Texas Education Code and the student code of conduct. They allege that King was only contacted twice, first on Sept. 15 regarding an incident where the student used his phone in class two times and was assigned ISS and OSS and on Nov. 30 to notify her about a meeting regarding placing him in a DAEP. King was under the impression that the Dec. 5 meeting would only be about potential DAEP placement but felt “frustrated” by a lack of discussion and due to a time crunch she signed paperwork that she didn’t fully understand.
Hale said that King doesn’t condone her son’s behavior but feels she was denied the opportunity to intervene until it was too late. “As a parent Mrs. King is own her responsibility as she has with all her previous three children who graduated from HISD and [the student] is owning his responsibility and stepping up to the expectations that have been set. Mrs. King feels extremely guilty that she was so busy trying to further her education while working multiple jobs to provide a better life for her children she failed to ask more questions and did not press [him] to tell her what was truly going on.”
Bennett disputed the claim that King was never notified about all of the student’s infractions, asserting that attempts were made to contact her by phone, voicemail and mail after each incident as stipulated in the code of conduct.
Hale added that the student was struggling with his mental health and that was made worse by the DAEP placement where he felt he was “treated like a criminal.” There were occasions when he broke down in tears and it ultimately prompted King to withdraw him from HISD. Not talking to his mother sooner was the student’s “biggest regret,” Hale explained. “He thought ‘I’ll just handle this myself. I’ll just take this punishment. He didn’t think he could say anything.”
Hale and King said his mental health significantly improved after being withdrawn from the school.
“Mrs. King believed and stated multiple times she didn’t believe the grievance had to go this far; however she felt like she was up against a brick wall at every turn and there never seemed to be a desire on the side of HISD to work this out,” said Hale. Both Hale and King feel that the student’s mental health concerns were dismissed despite HISD recently featuring in a “series on KETK regarding mental health and needing more money from the state to address these issues.”
David Chenault, HISD Director of Communications, said that this was an unusual situation because Level 3 grievances are rarely brought before the board and this one was done at the parent’s request. He added that HISD’s focus remains on teaching and learning and minimizing distractions.
In another action item during the meeting, the Board approved a resolution authorizing the Rusk County Appraisal District (RCAD) Chief Appraiser to protest the Comptroller’s 2022 Property Value Study on behalf of HISD. Weldon Cook, Chief Appraiser for RCAD, says that this is a routine annual review they do as a courtesy to make sure the data is as accurate as possible and doesn’t differ too much from the State’s data on property values. As part of a rule change by the Comptroller that went into effect in 2021, the RCAD must receive formal approval from the school districts in the County to go forward with the review.