In a special meeting on Wednesday afternoon the Henderson ISD (HISD) Board of Trustees voted unanimously to uphold a Henderson High School student’s Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP) placement. The student’s parent, Kiesha King, had appealed the decision first to the school principal and then to the HISD administration before requesting a Level 3 grievance hearing with the Board. 

King, who withdrew her student from HISD for homeschooling on Feb. 6, requested that the DAEP placement be removed from his permanent record. Rachel Hale, a friend of King’s, spoke on her behalf during the hearing and protested the idea of students being placed in DAEP who haven’t committed “serious offenses.” 

