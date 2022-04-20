Henderson ISD’s Board of Trustees held a special meeting at noon on Tuesday to resume discussing their options on redistricting ahead of the school board elections later this year. The board also held a public hearing to receive suggestions and comments from the public, but no one addressed the board.
HISD currently has a 10.48% population deviation between the five electoral districts, according to the 2020 Census data. The “one-person, one-vote” law requires all electoral districts to be roughly equal in population with no more than a 10% deviation from ideal population.
With Henderson’s total population of 19,185, the ideal size for each district is about 3,837 persons. However, district one and district five both hold the most deviation.
A representative from Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta, LLP, the law firm that HISD has hired to advise their redistricting, presented the board with two plans.
“We don’t need to do a lot of changes,” the representative explained. “Ideally, it would be good to make district five a little smaller and make district one a little bigger, but all we really need to do is either make district one a little bigger or make district five a little smaller.”
Plan A would decrease HISD’s total deviation to 9.04% by taking some of the southwestern population from district four and put it in district one. Plan B would take population from district five and place it in district three, bumping down the total deviation to about 9.54%.
“I think plan B has less effect on demographics,” chairman Harold Sentmore said. “So it seems like plan B is the better way to go. It accomplishes what we need to accomplish.”
Because the resolution was not presented for the board to vote on, the board could not chose and enact one of the plans during this meeting.
Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta, LLP will draw up a resolution for the board to vote to enact plan B and send it next week. The board will vote on it before candidates are allowed sign up in July to run for the November election.