Jonathan Best, 59, a candidate for the Henderson Independent School Board District 5 seat was arrested late last week after allegations of property destruction were filed with the Justice of the Peace, Place 5 offices.
The local elections are just around the corner set for Nov. 5.
Sign destruction and damage to personal property allegations have been leveled at the incumbent, Best, who allegedly paid two teens, both under the age of 18 to commit the acts.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Adam Duey, Best’s opponent, reported that his political signs were missing, his truck tire had been slashed and that sugar has been placed in his truck gas tank, rendering it inoperable.
These acts are considered to be criminal mischief of more than $2,500 and less than $30,000, which is considered a Texas State Jail Felony.
The PC affidavit also alleges that a set of ‘game camera’ photographs show the acts in progress.
The photos also identified a 2002, white, Ford truck with ‘unique’ decal on the back glass window. That led investigator to the teens.
Best’s bond was set at $10,000, which was posted.
A phone call was made to Best, which at this posting, had not been returned.