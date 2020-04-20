Henderson ISD’s school board met in a regularly called meeting Tuesday evening utilizing Zoom video conferencing software.
After a brief moment taken to familiarize themselves with the Zoom format and lighthearted jabs passed round about snacking during meetings, the members of the school board settled in to discuss agenda items and hear presentations from Dr. Stephanie Bonneau on new guidelines.
In the Superintendent’s report given by Dr. Thurston Lamb, Jr., he discussed the school district’s enrollment which is currently sitting at 3,393. He anticipates that number will fluctuate over the next couple of weeks as he’s been contacted by families hoping to enroll.
He gave a brief COVID-19 update on lunch plan status pointing out that with the help of available staff and anywhere from 10 to 15 volunteers the school has been able to continue distributing 2,200 meals per day to area students.
The school district continues to disseminate devices to students who do not have access to laptops or tablets on which to do coursework during school closures. Internet hot spots will be created within the district to aid students in the completion of their curriculum.
The TEA released information about how school districts can offer mental and behavioral health support virtually. The district is set to receive resources that will help create a plan to offer these services. Dr. Lamb expressed the desire to help educate parents on ways to assist their children during this time. Flyers will be shared with families that offer options for encouraging students as well as activities to complete.
Consent agenda items, minutes from the March 24, 2020, regular meeting, were approved unanimously.
All action items on the agenda were passed unanimously, which included approval of Region 7 Regional Advisory Committee nomination for Dr. Lamb, the adoption of High School English Proclamation 2020 in which the district chose updated English and Literature textbooks.
Goals for Early Childhood and College, Career and Military Readiness were unanimously approved. The draft of the CCMR goals was presented during the March 24 board meeting. The draft of the goals was written by Dr. Stephanie Bonneau, Angela Dowling, Diedra Sutton, and Terry Everitt based on information provided by TEA and Region 7. These goals may have to be adjusted next year since the district will not have STAAR data.
Also among the approved action items was a resolution for Graduation, GPA assessment, and Class Rank for seniors.
Bonneau pointed out that remote learning began on March 16, which was in the middle of the fifth six weeks grading period.
HISD policy states the honors conferred during graduation activities for seniors are calculated at the end of the fifth six week grading period. Since the students were unable to finish the fifth six weeks an adjustment needed to be made to the time frame from which this calculation would be pulled. The board resolution would allow the district to use the GPA from the end of the first semester, or the third six week grading period, to determine the honors awarded, including Valedictorian and Salutatorian status.
A waiver from Educator Appraisal Requirements due to COVID-19 was approved. The waiver’s submission is for school districts and charter schools unable to meet the requirements of TEC policy and applicable Title 19 code, for teacher, principal, and campus administrator appraisal due to circumstances surrounding the pandemic.
Dr. Bonneau presented the new NWEA/MAP testing which will be implemented during the 2020-2021 school year. MAP testing measures overall student achievement and academic growth throughout the year and includes screeners for dyslexia and indicators of potential giftedness to further support Gifted and Talented identification.
The NWEA testing would replace iStation, currently used at Wylie Primary and Elementary schools. The iStation program cost the district over $30,000 and covered grades Kindergarten through 3 while the new system will cover all grade levels at a cost of $58,423.
The board agreed on a date and time for the next called meeting, setting it for 5:30 p.m. on May 12, 2020, but a location was left undetermined based on needs presented by further shelter in place orders.
The board went into closed session and returned to approve contract renewal on all contracted personnel and accepted submitted resignations.