On August 25, at 5:30 p.m. there was the monthly Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Henderson Independent School District (HISD), held at the HISD Administration Building. The meeting’s agenda that listed out the important items to be discussed and/or considered could be found on the HISD official website.
The Call to Order happened at 5:30 and the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the District’s budget that will determine the Tax Rate that was to be adopted. Public participation was encouraged.
A PowerPoint was presented by Amanda Wallace to discuss and provide statistical analysis of the proposed budget for 2020-2021, as well as the proposed tax rate. In the history of property value from 2019-2020, there was a decline in property value of 2 percent, which affects the revenue.
The previous year’s Tax Rate had totaled out to be 1.20 per 100 dollar evaluation. The proposed Tax Rate for the year 2020-2021 is a total of 1.1964 per 100 dollar evaluation.
The individual components of the Tax rate are the Maintenance and Operation Tax Rate, which was proposed to be 0.9664, and the Interest in Sinking Rate, which was proposed to be 0.23.
That is a decline of 0.0036 in the total tax rate. This Proposed Tax Rate was later approved by the Board.
The proposed budget was based on an average daily attendance (ADA) of 3,150, which under the circumstances such as COVID that may affect the ADA, the author of the proposal surmised it to be a decent number for the time. Last year’s ADA was 3,173.
There were slides showcased to describe the wage gap between the salary of teachers and the market median salary of all the schools in our district. Another chart briefed the Board on where we stand within our district in pay for teachers.
We have a significant gap between teachers who have 0-8 years in employment with Henderson ISD and the market median. This budget proposal was built to help close that gap, as well as to lessen the financial burden teachers have during this time period.
The Bus drivers and Food Handlers were classified under a different section of the budget and therefore were not included in the four compensation proposals for a pay increase. Though administrative staff, teachers, and campus services, like counseling, were included in the budgets.
The Budget was approved, and then the fourth Compensation plan, one of the four options, was approved. The fourth plan provided a thousand dollar Add On to salaries, across the board for all staff included in the plan. This left a surplus of a little over 13,000 dollars for other budget applications.
The State Revenue changes based on payroll costs because there’s a percentage that the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) pays on behalf of the district, so as salaries change state revenue also changes.
Since times are full of uncertainty right now, the School Board chose the largest pay increase that was proposed to help the staff that makes their school district function.
There was then a proposal to transfer 100,000 dollars to the Transportation Department from the Payroll budget to cover the cost of two buses that were not able to be covered by the 17-18 Federal Grant that had been extended to 2019. However those buses were not received until March 2020, so they could not be coded to the grant.
By adjusting payroll costs that were allowable to be coded to the previous grant, the budget from 2019 rolled forward and can be adjusted back to those buses.
The Final Budget and Tax Rate for the Henderson ISD School District was approved for all amendments.
The Closed meeting was then held, where they discussed the hiring of personnel, consideration of resignations, and discussed the process of the selection of a new board member.
The open session started back with the Board making a motion to accept the resignation of Mary Sue Wolf, which was passed with approval. She advocated for teachers during her entire time serving on the Board. There was a note that more discussion would be needed for the replacement of her vacancy.
Then the motion for approving the hiring recommendation of Dr. John Medgar Roberts for the Wylie Elementary School Principal was called and then approved, much to the excitement of the crowd of Wylie teaching staff that attended that night’s meeting.
He had previously been hired a year ago as the acting Assistant Principal of Henderson Middle School. A member of the Wylie Elementary staff spoke on their elation of his approval.
“Wylie Elementary is widely excited to now be under a charismatic leadership, who cares about education, staff, and especially students,” said Ms. Kim Gunz.
The motto for the teachers at Wylie Elementary this year is “Adventure Awaits!” This just goes to show that the decision will be met with open arms.
The meeting was then adjourned.