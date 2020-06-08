Five of Henderson ISD’s finest teachers were honored Tuesday afternoon as “Teachers of the Year” during a brief outdoor reception. The occasion took on a different look from years past due to continued social distancing efforts by the district.
“We are so thrilled to honor these outstanding teachers today,” said Amanda Wallace, head of HISD’s human resource department. “They have dedicated their lives to children, building relationships, and helping them grow into mature adults.”
Those named Teacher of Year included: Kimberly Robinson (High School), Megan Green (Middle School), Mendy Hayes (Northside Intermediate School), Camille Knight (Wylie Elementary School), and Yesenia “Jesse” Quintanilla (Wylie Primary School).
Kimberlee Robinson, who was named the High School’s teacher of the year, was praised for her efforts by Assistant Principal Dr. Caressa Robert.
“She advocated for her students and let them know that she was on their side,” said Roberts. “She also gave up her time to tutor students, before and after school, with the understanding that she could make a difference.”
Mendy Hayes, Northside Intermediate teacher, has proven to be an asset to her campus. Brittany Irvin, school counselor, recognizing Hayes’ willingness to go above and beyond for her students and co-workers, said, “She has a servant’s heart and has not only helped her students grow this year but the Northside teachers and staff as well. Not only has she been a rock star in the classroom, but during the time we have been out of school she has shown true leadership qualities. She has created google classrooms for the staff, held multiple zoom meetings with students and teachers, lead professional development for the district, been on call basically 24/7 for staff and students, and so much more. I can truly say that Northside staff and students have become better students and people from the influence, teaching, and guidance of Mendy Hayes.”
For Camille Knight, who has taught at Wylie Elementary School, the award comes as an unexpected honor added to her already planned retirement after teaching 35 years, 33 of them in Henderson.
“She is the consummate professional,” said Cathy Hooper, a former HISD administrator who worked with Knight. “She loves students. I cannot think of a better person for this award.”
Of award winner, Megan Green, a teacher at Henderson Middle School, Assistant Principal, Dr. Medgar Robert said, “Mrs. Green is the exemplar for what we want all teachers to be in Henderson ISD: motivated, hard-working, innovative, flexible, optimistic, compassionate, skilled, and brilliant. She is without a doubt the best of us.”
Yesenia Quintanilla, Wiley Primary’s Teacher of the Year received high praise from educators working alongside her. “She is always ready to help, learn, listen, talk, or translate at any time,” said Monica McNew, Quintanilla’s co-worker. “Jesse is a great leader and role model for teachers, parents, and community members. Jesse’s bubbly personality and contagious smile create a warm and inviting atmosphere in her classroom. Her students light up when they are with her.”