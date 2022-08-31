Effective property tax rate increases 8.25% for 2022-2023
The Henderson Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees approved the purchase of the “How Leadership Works” teacher training program in a special meeting at noon on Tuesday. In additional agenda items, the Board approved the proposed budget and tax rate for the 2022-2023 school year, which includes an effective property tax rate increase of 8.25% over last year.
The HISD administration selected the “How Leadership Works” (HLW) program in response to the District’s low score in the Texas Education Agency (TEA)’s 2022 Accountability report. HISD garnered an overall Not Rated score due to lower than typical STAAR results and a near failing score for College, Career and Military Readiness. Now that they are four weeks into the school year, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dea Henry expressed to the Board the urgency of addressing the decline in student performance.
“We’ve had a lot of turnover and a lot of change. And what happens is the accountability system changes, our needs change, and then we as a leadership team need to have an instructional focus,” explained Henry. “We need to have the same vocabulary. We need to be able to ensure our teachers that this is the standard of teaching…This program will give us a mechanism to work together as a leadership team so that we can help all of our teachers have the same instructional focus. And make sure we know exactly what our students need to do to be successful on basically how they’re judged, which right now, for the most part, is the state test.”
HWL’s program is a personalized workshop that includes whole group and individual on-campus training over the whole school year. “We believe it will help our leaders to better improve instruction using highly-effective strategies such as those that support teacher clarity and student engagement,” stated Henry. The leaders referenced include principals, assistant principals, teacher specialists and instructional coaches.
Henry stressed the current lack of a common language and common focused expectations on every campus and the importance of being on the same page when it comes to instruction. She further posited that because HSID moved away in recent years from focusing on the STAAR test, test scores dropped. “I don’t think we want to return to an environment where STAAR is 100% of what we’re focused on,” Henry said, citing parents’ general opposition to that strategy. “However, our job is to focus on student learning. It happens to be the STAAR test that measures part of that, but there’s more to student learning than just that. We’ve got to make sure that our kids have the skills that they need to be successful on the STAAR test, but to make sure we’re not just focusing on test scores, but rather that the students are learning.”
HISD Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb says that he chose HLW because the program can be tailored to the District’s needs. It was also important to find an existing program that’s done the necessary research to create, “high-yield instructional strategies that are proven to work with students and teachers in classrooms around the country.”
The HLW is different from the District’s current Inspiring Leadership Academy (ILA), a subject that a community member asked for clarity on during the public meeting portion of the meeting. The ILA is a project that Dr. Lamb brought to the District three years ago geared toward helping teachers and staff with learning leadership skills such as effective communication, team building and improving emotional intelligence.
Jean Williams, District One Trustee, voiced support for adopting the HLW. “Even though I believe the general public believes we’ve done a fantastic job of educating all students, it’s not true,” said Williams. “That being said I would hope that this program will allow those who partake in it to help empower all students to achieve their dreams. Because in the past we’ve done a good job of doing that for some students, but we haven’t for all students. And that’s a bit uncomfortable sometimes for the general public to embrace. And I’ll leave it there.”
District Three Trustee Adam Duey praised the administration for reaching out to an outside consultant for assistance. “I appreciate that we are addressing our needs…and that you guys are stepping outside of your comfort zone by bringing in a fresh set of eyes to look at whatever it is that we need to fix,” Duey said.
The cost of the program is $39,773,73, which covers materials, group training, individual coaching and campus visits for one school year.
The Board approved the purchase with a vote of five and one abstaining vote by District Four Trustee, Robert Brown, who voiced his support for the program but had requested more data about the HLW program’s success rate in other school districts before choosing to approve.
In other agenda items, the Board unanimously approved a new property tax rate and budget for the 2022-2023 school year. The new property tax rate of $1.1299 is almost 6.5 cents lower than the $1.1934 total tax rate for 2021. However, due to appraised property values in the District increasing from $1,573,564,586 in 2021 to $1,734,289,584 in 2022, the new tax rate is effectively an 8.25% increase. The no-new revenue rate, which is the tax rate the District would have to use to generate the same amount of revenue as last year, is $1.0438.
HISD will have their next regular meeting on Tuesday, September 13.