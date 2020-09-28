Henderson ISD Board of trustees voted unanimously, Wednesday evening, to entrust the District 4 seat to Maria ‘Vickie’ Martinez-Murillo.
Martinez-Murillo will serve the remaining year of a three-year term vacated by Mary Sue Wolfe.
Wolfe announced her resignation last month after more than a decade of faithful service to the district.
Trustees spent two evenings in executive session interviewing applicants for the position. After reconvening Wednesday night into open session, Trustee Jon Johnston moved to appoint Martinez-Murillo with Trustee Harold Sentmore seconding the motion. Martinez-Murillo will formally take the oath of office during the school board’s next regular meeting to be held on October 6, 2020.
“It is for this moment that God has been molding me for years. I just never saw it with such clarity as I do today,” said Martinez-Murillo. “I want to be the voice of positive change for our future, our children, for our school staff and teachers, and for our community.”
“I am honored to fill the position that Mrs.Wolfe leaves,” she continued. “I can only hope that I can fill the shoes of a great leader, teacher, and role model. I am in awe of God’s Glory. To be the first Hispanic female to form part of our Board of Trustees for Henderson ISD is an honor and I’m humbled to become the new school board member.”
Martinez-Murillo and husband, Jose Luis, are the owners of M & M Painting and Carpentry.
As though being a small business owner wasn’t taxing enough, she is a mother of 5, and functions as a Chamber ambassador, Rodeo committee member, Rusk County Boys and Girls Club board member, Rusk County L.E.A.N. committee member, and she recently joined the Kiwanis club. She is also an LPAC parent, was a site-based committee member for Henderson Middle School last year, an EAGLE for Northside Elementary School, and a Junior Achievement leader. As further testimony to her dedication to Henderson’s educational system, Martinez-Murillo has also been a PTO member for over 20 years.