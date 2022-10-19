Fullerlove
Thomas Garza

Many young girls dream of meeting their favorite pop and movie idols when they grow up but few ever get that chance. One of our 2022 Distinguished Alumni got to realize that dream while carving out a successful career in public relations. Vivian Fullerlove was an honor graduate of the HHS Class of 1991 and received her associate degree from Kilgore College in Broadcast Journalism. 

Vivian joined KGRI FM Radio station in 1993 as the News Director and on-air personality Vivian Love. During her time there she reported on several high-profile East Texas news events. She also wrote and produced the station’s top earning promotional initiative in Henderson, New London, Joinerville and Kilgore. 

