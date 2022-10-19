Many young girls dream of meeting their favorite pop and movie idols when they grow up but few ever get that chance. One of our 2022 Distinguished Alumni got to realize that dream while carving out a successful career in public relations. Vivian Fullerlove was an honor graduate of the HHS Class of 1991 and received her associate degree from Kilgore College in Broadcast Journalism.
Vivian joined KGRI FM Radio station in 1993 as the News Director and on-air personality Vivian Love. During her time there she reported on several high-profile East Texas news events. She also wrote and produced the station’s top earning promotional initiative in Henderson, New London, Joinerville and Kilgore.
In 1995 Vivian moved into television news and joined KLTV, the ABC affiliate in Longview/Tyler as an associate and field producer. In 1996 she moved to Dallas and joined KTVT Channel 11 as the News Assignment Desk editor.
When the entertainment reporter resigned, the executive producer began sending her out to interview celebrities traveling through Dallas. Keanu Reeves, Patrick Swayze, Melanie Griffin and Kevin Sorbo were among her early interviews. It was during this time that she discovered her love for entertainment publicity and moved from journalism to public relations whenever the opportunity arose.
Our Alumna then began her public relations career in 1998 at Planet Hollywood Dallas, managing appearances by some of the world’s biggest stars including Bruce Willis, Cher, N’Sync, Shaquille O’Neal and Cuba Gooding, Jr.
During her time at the popular tourist attraction, she garnered media coverage on Access Hollywood, Entertainment Tonight and MTV. Following her time at Planet Hollywood, Vivian joined Ticketmaster Dallas where she conceptualized and implemented promotional events for the Dallas Mavericks, the Dallas Summer Musicals, Texas Motor Speedway, Six Flags over Texas and Billy Bob’s with country stars Ty Herndon, Doug Stone, Neal McCoy and Bryan White.
In 2000 she joined the marketing team at the Theater in Grand Prairie where she was head of marketing and publicity of campaigns for music icons Aretha Franklin, Carlos Santana, James Brown, Norah Jones, Pink and many others.
In 2003 Vivian launched the VLF Media and Promotions and landed public relations contracts with the Dallas Cowboys and Nationally Syndicated Radio Host Rickey Smiley. She has been on the Women in Film Board of Directors, the Dallas Producers Association and the Dallas Press Association. In 2021 she received the Modern Luxury Dallas Power Player award.
Vivian’s schedule has not kept her from volunteering for numerous charities starting with Big Brothers and Big Sisters while still living in Henderson. For the past 8 years she has worked with the Family Place which provides safe housing for women and children of domestic violence. She was head of the Tickets for Kids initiative with Ticketmaster, which provided unique arts and
entertainment experiences for children in underprivileged and underserved communities and she has served as Chairperson for Turtle Creek Manor’s drug rehabilitation annual fundraiser.
Vivian is the daughter of Delories Ervin and Iris Anthony, Jr. and the great granddaughter of the late Bertha Adams, who was very special to her growing up.
We are excited to be able to honor Vivian for her outstanding career and we hope all her friends and will come to the Ash Room at the stadium Friday, October 21, to celebrate with her.