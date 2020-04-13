With any type of natural disaster comes the need to eat, let alone the need to eat when there isn’t a natural disaster around. It’s essential to life.
The Henderson Interchurch Ministry is asking for donations to continue providing food for those in need.
The Henderson Food Bank was closed this week due to precautionary measures, and Executive Director April Stevens wanted to lend a hand.
“For my safety and my staff’s safety I decided to close this week and see how next week is going to be,” Stevens said. “We have to help each other. It takes the whole community to help the community.”
Stevens donated food items to HIM this week to help with the list of items the food ministry needs to continue providing community support.
HIM Secretary Theresa White said that she expects an influx of people needing food due to the Henderson Food Bank being closed.
With worries about sanitizing and distributing food, White says that HIM has those precautions under control.
“We have been sanitizing as much as possible,” White said. “We have sanitizing spray and wipes. We do not allow people inside the building and have fashioned a temporary drive-thru system for now. We wipe down as much as possible, with what little supplies we have. I spray disinfectant spray frequently and we try our best to keep everyone as safe as possible from the virus.”
Among the items needed for April are Vienna sausages, cornbread, macaroni and cheese, canned soup, canned tuna, canned chicken, hamburger helper, canned chili, crackers, canned diced tomatoes, peanut butter, tomato sauce, canned ravioli, Spaghettios, canned beans, sanitizing spray and sanitizing wipes.
At the moment, HIM is open from Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“As always, we need to encourage people to wash their hands after handling items,” White said. “This is such a hard time, especially for those who are in the most need. We love our community, and we are trying our hardest to help those who are in need!”