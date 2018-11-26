Donation
Courtesy photo

The Rusk County District Attorney’s office delivered food donations to Henderson Interchurch Ministry Nov. 9  to help with the Thanksgiving boxes. Pictured (from left to right) is Salenea Turner, Craig Sweeney, Micheal Jimerson, Annie Northcutt and Zack Wavrusa.

