On Thursday in the Family Life Center of the First Baptist Church of Henderson David Higgs, Pastor of First Baptist Church was installed as the 2021-2022 President of the Henderson Rotary Club.
Around 100 people gathered at noon for this special event that takes place every year as the as the Church’s cafeteria personnel prepared an excellent meal with the Family Life Center decorated for the occasion.
Outgoing President Preston Rader greeted the Rotarians and guest and welcomed everyone as Weldon Cook led everyone in prayer. The Pledge of Allegiance followed.
Immediately following Rader presented a plaque to Bill Preston as the Rotarian of the Year. He thanked Preston for his many years of service and especially this year for all he has done for the Henderson Rotary Club.
Rader then turned the program over to Carroll Greenwaldt of Longview, a Past District Governor of Rotary. Greenwaldt shared a short overview of Rotary and its work locally and all over the world.
“Henderson is one of 38,000 clubs in the word,” said Greenwaldt
He then called Higgs up on the stage and began to carry out the installation process and then introduced him as the 2021-2022 President of the Henderson Rotary Club.
Once on the stage Higgs said, “I want to thank Preston (Rader) for a job well done in the midst of a most difficult year.” (He was referring to COVID.)
Higgs addressed the audience and encouraged everyone that if they were not a part of a local civic club to join one and to give back to the community. Even though he is pastor of one of the largest churches in the area he still finds the time to not only be a Rotarian but to serve as President of the club.
As with all Rotarian meetings it ended with everyone standing and repeating Rotary’s 4-Way Test of the things we think, say or do led by Henderson Rotarian and Past District Governor John Henson.
If you would like to know more about Rotary and the Henderson Rotary Club please contact David Higgs at First Baptist Church or any Rotarian in Henderson.