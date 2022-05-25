Before wrapping up their high school career, Henderson High School seniors presented selected juniors with the annual Passing the Torch award for all sports and extracurricular activities during Tuesday morning’s pep-rally-like ceremony.
The senior class will graduate at 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Lions Stadium.
The spirit competition team kicked off the ceremony as seniors Alexandria Brooks and Aubani Pace presented junior Abby Everett with the Passing the Torch award.
For Lady Lions basketball, senior Taylor Helton passed the torch down to junior Ty’ra Mosley.
For Lions basketball, senior Devin Phillips passed the torch to junior Josh Simpson.
For track, senior Ya’Corus Porter passed the torch to junior Joshua Howard.
For Lady Lions volleyball, senior Taylor Lybrand presented junior Camile Freeman with the Passing the Torch award. Lybrand will be attending Bethany College to play volleyball on the collegiate level after receiving her high school diploma.
For boys’ cross country, senior Brandon Guevara passed the torch down to junior Adrian Saucedo.
For girls’ cross country, senior Annabelle Orta passed the torch down to junior Jordan Williams.
For the choir program, senior Jared Johnson passed the torch down to junior Rebecca McCleman.
For The Lions Den yearbook team, senior Natalie Bateman passed the torch down to junior Alena Thompkins.
For The Roaring Voice school newspaper staff, senior Bri Barton passed the torch to Maxie Riddle.
For The Eye of the Pride A/V production team, senior Amara Kohlhaas passed the torch to junior Annessa Zavala.
For The Henderson High School Happenings journalism program, senior Jaqueline Toranto presented junior Lily Payne with her “torch.”
For the cullinary program, senior Jakaylon Hall passed his torch onto junior Leslie Luna.
For the Majorette Twirlers, senior Gracie Lane passed her torch down to juniors Avery Brian and Victoria Vietzke. Brian and Vietzke will take Lane’s place as featured twirlers next year.
For the Lion Pride band, seniors and drum majors Addi Berry and Turner Sugg passed the torch down to junior River Bogle.
For the Health Science program, senior Mariella Campos passed her torch to junior Andi Anderson.
For the Theatre Arts program, senior Maggie Hay passed her torch to junior Rebecca McCleman.
For the Speech and Debate team, senior Gage Miller passed his torch down to junior Ben Houston.
For the golf teams, senior Jeremiah Coleman passed his torch down to Chase Everett, and senior Thomas Fielding passed his to junior Ava Turlington.
Turlington then received another torch for the varisity cheer team from senior Alyssa Perry.
For the soccer teams, senior Trust Carson passed his torch to junior Andrew Morales for the boys’ team, and senior Josi Arellano passed hers on to junior Marissa Aparicio.
For the Lionettes drill team, captain and senior Olivia Howard passed her torch down to juniors Cadie Meador and Cheyenne Clinton.
For the chess club, senior Gavin Henderson passed his torch to Rowdy Sterm.
For Key Club, senior Kennedy Foster passed her torch down to junior Meg Moores.
For the National Honor Society, senior Quentin Moon passed the torch to junior Hali Reyes.
For Lola the Lion mascot, senior Mary Margaret Tipps handed over her mascot head to junior Addison Standley before an original mascot skit.
For Art, senior Emily Steffey passed her torch to junior Jamie Scott.
For the Art Club, senior Brandelyn Cochran passed her torch to junior Megan McKey.
For softball, senior Alyssa Perry handed out another torch to juniors Jaci Taylor and Charli Bird.
For baseball, senior Tobiaus Jackson passed his torch to junior Dashawn Jackson.
Senior Nikhil Pai passed his torch to junior Leah Harvey for the tennis team.
For FFA, senior Rance Ellis passed his torch on to Hannah Pace.
Senior Mary Margaret Tipps passed her second torch to junior Leah Harvey for the Interact Club.
For Powerlifting, senior Ya’Corus Porter handed out his second torch to junior Josh Mata, and senior Eujavion McAlister passed his to junior Brekaelah McAlister.
The senior members of the Lions football team finished up the ceremony by passing the torch to next years’ football team.