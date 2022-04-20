Henderson High School senior Carli Doerge made history on Monday afternoon as she became the first HHS student ever to sign to a college for an agriculture event.
While most students who sign to a college for a sport, Doerge signed a letter of commitment to Murray State College for livestock judging.
Doerge has been a part of the Henderson FFA livestock judging team since her freshman year. She grew up around cattle and was invited to join the team.
“I have been blessed to be Carli’s livestock judging coach for the last three years, even though the COVID year kind of took a hit on us and we weren’t able to judge livestock that year,” FFA sponsor Maurisio Elizondo said. “It’s been a joy to see Carli progress throughout her season and improve those scores and just to be able to talk livestock with her. I’m proud of her.”
Last year, Doerge and the livestock judging team qualified to compete in the state competition. The team also qualified for state again this year and will travel to Texas A&M State University this weekend to judge cattle for the last time of the season.
“Carli and I have talked a lot about furthering her education, and what she wants to do, and where she wants to go,” FFA sponsor and Ag teacher Kathryn Prior said. “We flip-flopped from here to there and around. I’m super excited for Carly where she’s landed, and I hope it turns out good for her.”
Doerge plans on majoring in Agricultural Education and strives to become an Ag teacher once she graduates.
Murray State College is a community college in southeastern Oklahoma with over 500 acres of farm and ranch land on campus.
The Murray State College livestock judging and showing teams have had much success in the past years.
“We’re really looking forward to next year’s team,” Blaine Red, the livestock judging coach and agriculture professor for Murray State College, concluded. “I think we have a really good set of kids put together.”