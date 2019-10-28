The National Honor Society, a time-honored tradition since 1921, has hundreds of high school chapters across the country. Henderson is among those chapters.
The Henderson High School chapter swelled its ranks to a total of 92 students with the inductions of 19 new seniors and 39 new members of the junior class.
According to NHS guidelines, to be considered for membership these students had to qualify with at least a 90.00 average.
They then fill out an information form, which a faculty committee reviews to determine the students’ commitment to leadership, service and character.
The committee then decides which students are invited to be inducted.
The 2020 senior class is represented by Lesli Abeldano, Andrew Alvarez,* Cori Ashmore,* Sofia Avila, Sydni Baxter,* Ashli Bisnette, Kassidy Bogle, Brayden Chastain,* Lara Chenault, Sarah Clark,* Grace Colley,* Ernesto Colorado, Timothy Cooley, Zahia Cooper,* Carli Copeland, Ana Cunyus, Maggi Dickerson, Collin Everitt, Riley Foster, Milee Green, Megan Hairgrove, Mia Hay, Jana Higgs, Reese Hopkins, Ryan Hunt,* Brady Johnson,* Kole Jordan, Amanda Juarez,* Cates Linebarger, Brayden Loosier, Gabriella Luna,* Ethan McCarthy,* Jordan McClendon, Madison McCoy,* Ann Mills, Hannah Myers,* Jacob Nichols, Addison Northcutt, Julie Perez,* Caleb Pike,* Adrian Pryor,* Saul Quintanilla, Summer Rains, Gisela Ramirez, Justin Roberts,* Ava Rockey, Sydney Sanders, Carli Self, Abbigail Smith,* Courtney Smith, Addison Stanley, Darya Washington, and Ashley Wilkinson,
*Denotes new seniors inducted Monday.
The junior class (2021) were represented by Brenden Besson, Pearson Booker, Cole Bradley, Sydney Bradley, Micahanne Castles, Garrett Cates, Chakota Clinton, Emma Coleman, Mattie Craig, Emma Cross, John Cunyus, Kennedy Dickerson, Natalie Dunn, Mark Eberhard, Cindy Galvan, Aracely Garza, Emely Gomez, Linda Gonzalez, Maci Hale, Hannah Howard, Jacey Jarrell, Katie King, Kylie Mashburn, Meg McAnally, Audrey McDonald, Jeleyse Morquecho, Kala Oliver, Kaeli Parker, Andrew Perry, Tysen Pierce, Ali Powers, Blake Reed, Sakaylon Roquemore, Meredith Salazar, Katherine Stoute, Kiana Warren, Mikeya Washington, Macy Watson, and Sadie Watson.