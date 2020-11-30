Aubrey Ellis, a Henderson High School freshman and member of Henderson Future Farmers of America (FFA), will be competing on December 21, 2020, in the 2020 State FFA Leadership Development Events in Greenhand Creed Speaking.
Ellis, daughter of proud parents Matt and Charity, has been competing in public speaking events since she was eight years old to which she attributes her confidence and capability in this event.
On November 10, Ellis competed in the District contest in Carthage, Texas where she placed first. This win advanced her to the Area competition on November 18, where she placed second allowing her to continue to the State contest, the announcement of which elicited many happy tears.
Ellis has long held the dream of representing her FFA chapter as a green hand speaker. With more than 500 students participating in this statewide event, her standing in the top 24 is a major accomplishment in and of itself. She has logged countless hours of diligent work and is proud to be standing in the top 24 speakers in the State of Texas.
“Determined, motivated, and ready to take on any task I give her...Aubrey has made this journey to qualifying for state in Greenhand Creed Speaking such a breeze,” said her Henderson ISD Agriculture teacher Kathryn Bremer. “6:30 a.m. in practice? No problem, there with a smile and breakfast! Late night, over the phone panicking...no problem, she already had it covered. I am so excited to see all the hard work Aubrey has poured into this event pay off for her! Super proud and blessed to work with a standout, amazing young individual!! Buckle up Aub, let’s get that blue and gold felt banner that set out to get on day one!”
“Making it to the state level for FFA creed speaking is a dream come true,” said Ellis. “The hours and time that I have put into the preparation are totally worth it. If I am able to show at least one person, the value of having agriculture be a part of their life makes it worth it. The creed and what it stands for has made me the person I am today. I hope I have made my family, teachers, and Henderson FFA proud coming this far.”
Written by E.M. Tiffany, the FFA Creed was created to allow the members of the FFA to focus on the benefits of agriculture, the rich history of the industry, and their future role in agriculture. Its five main paragraphs teach students what agriculture is truly about. A lesson well learned, as Ellis and her family live by the words of the creed daily on their ranch, where Aubrey fosters a great passion for agriculture.