Henderson ISD has been informed of two students who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The first student is a high school student who developed symptoms on campus on August 10, 2020. The student was isolated by the campus nurse, picked up by a parent and has not returned to campus. The student was tested later that day with the positive result being reported later.
The second student is an elementary school student who was last on campus on August 7, 2020. The student reported having someone in their household who was positive for COVID-19 and did not return to school.
School administration has notified staff and parents of students who may have had close contact with both students. They are cleaning and sanitizing the areas of campus where the student had contact. Out of an abundance of caution, the school is asking all of its high school and elementary school students and staff to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis.
The school's thoughts remain with both students and their families during this time.