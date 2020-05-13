Despite the challenges brought about from school closures and shelter in place orders, Henderson’s Class of 2020 still managed to put in the work necessary to successfully complete their High School careers.
In every class, there are those students who seek out the extra credit work and put in the hours studying and striving to earn the highest grades possible. Those students whose goals reach far beyond the halls and lockers they’ve known in childhood to college dorms, career paths, and future successes.
In that light, this year’s Henderson ISD Class of 2020 Valedictorian, Salutatorian, and Honor Graduates have been announced.
Class of 2020 Valedictorian goes to Mary Ann-Frances Mills and Salutatorian will be Amelia Hay.
2020’s Honor graduates are:
Ashli Bisnette
Kassidy Bogle
Lara Chenault
Ernesto Colorado
Timothy Cooley
Carli Copeland
Riley Foster
Keegan Fountain
Milee Green
Matthew Hopkins
Cates Linebarger
Brayden Loosier
Saul Quintanilla
Savannah Rains
Gisela Ramirez
Sydney Sanders
Courtney Smith
Addison Stanley
Ashley Wilkinson