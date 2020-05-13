Despite the challenges brought about from school closures and shelter in place orders, Henderson’s Class of 2020 still managed to put in the work necessary to successfully complete their High School careers. 

In every class, there are those students who seek out the extra credit work and put in the hours studying and striving to earn the highest grades possible. Those students whose goals reach far beyond the halls and lockers they’ve known in childhood to college dorms, career paths, and future successes. 

In that light, this year’s Henderson ISD Class of 2020 Valedictorian, Salutatorian, and Honor Graduates have been announced.

Class of 2020 Valedictorian goes to Mary Ann-Frances Mills and Salutatorian will be Amelia Hay. 

2020’s Honor graduates are:

Ashli Bisnette

Kassidy Bogle

Lara Chenault 

Ernesto Colorado

Timothy Cooley

Carli Copeland

Riley Foster

Keegan Fountain

Milee Green

Matthew Hopkins

Cates Linebarger

Brayden Loosier

Saul Quintanilla

Savannah Rains

Gisela Ramirez

Sydney Sanders

Courtney Smith

Addison Stanley

Ashley Wilkinson

 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription