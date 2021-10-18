Henderson Fire Department is ready to Paint the Town Pink commemorating Breast Cancer Awareness Month with all proceeds going to benefit their cancer fund.
HFD’s crew of fire-fighting fellas turned fashion models and the real heart of the organization, Administrative Assistance Claudette Welch, also known as Madam Secretary, kicked off the month-long event with a bang switching to their prettiest pink gear and unveiling this year’s Paint the Town Pink T-shirt design.
To help support HFD’s cancer fund these stylish new Tees are available for purchase at the Central Fire Station, cash only, or by Venmo which can be accessed through the related post on the Henderson Fire Department Facebook page. New editions are $20 while throwback versions are only $15.
If style isn’t your strong point, participating restaurants all across Henderson are donating percentages of their daily profits to the HFD fund. To participate in the Eat Local portion of Paint the Town Pink just visit the restaurants listed below on their specific days and times, beginning Monday, October 18, and lasting through Friday, October 22.
EAT LOCAL LISTINGS
Mac’s Burger – ALL WEEK – ANYTHING CHICKEN Gets 20% donated
Monday, October 18th
Snowflake Bakery – 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. – 10%
Bodacious BBQ – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – will make a donation based on business
Debbie’s Bistro – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – 25%
Francisco’s – 5 p.m. to close
Tuesday, October 19th
Cheyenne’s Lunch Box – 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. – 10%
Don Felix – 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. – 15%
Herschel’s – 5 to close – 20%
Wednesday, October 20th
Sal’s Italian – 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. – 10%
Jucys Taco – 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.– 20%
Thursday, October 21st
Denny’s -8 a.m. – 8 p.m. -20%
The Rusty Star – ALL DAY – 10%
McDonald’s – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – 20%
Friday, October 22nd
Hushpuppies – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – 20%
Yamato’s – 3 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – 10%
Enlighten Nutrition 8:30 – 5 p.m.- will have a donation jar set out all week
Sippys – 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. – 20%