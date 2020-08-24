The City of Henderson and Rusk County have made the extremely difficult decision of canceling the Heritage Syrup Festival for this year.
City representatives state that this decision was not chosen lightly but was made due to the current pandemic and with the current health guidelines in place by the CDC. City and County administrators are deeply saddened by this decision but feel it is best for the community and citizens to continue to place health and safety first.
City officials are aware of the huge impact this festival has on local businesses and are working to brainstorm ways to help boost and promote the local economy. The City of Henderson, Rusk County, and other entities involved will be reaching out to gather input so they can formulate a plan to bring business into the downtown areas and local businesses to help offset the cancelation of the festival.
City officials appreciate your support and look forward to the ideas devised for our local businesses and the city’s economy.
For questions, please reach out to the City of Henderson.