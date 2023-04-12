The Day on Main shopping event drew throngs of Henderson and Rusk County residents to the historic downtown area searching for great deals, snacks, and a bit of sidewalk chatter.
Businesses located along Heritage Square in downtown Henderson threw open their doors, set out delightful snacks, and dove deep into the well of curbside appeal to draw in the crowds that filled the sidewalks, parking spaces, and pocket park throughout the Saturday event.
The creative and chic Rayford Florist team had mimosas, pastries, and fruit and an unbeatable special on tulips for your Easter tables. The Easter display in their art nouveau storefront was a pastel and bunny-filled sight to behold.
The mimosa trail crossed Main Street and spilled over into the lobby of the Henderson Civic Theatre where artwork and other creations could be found on display. Information on upcoming HCT productions was available for patrons interested in the works of the theater.
Old School Woodworking was set up along the crowded sidewalks, with potential buyers and old friends stopping in to peruse his wares and have lengthy chats.
The brick streets along Main and Calhoun were filled with returning food trucks from E5 Family Farm, serving their hand-popped kettle corn and lip-smacking lemonade, Revolution Road’s delectable wood-fired pizzas, and the mouth-watering aroma from Chambers Smokehouse. The outstanding attendance from last year’s event leading each vendor to return.
“The turnout today has been incredible,” said E5 Family Farm’s Cody Edwards. “It was great to see everyone come out to support local businesses and gather as a community.”
Community spirit was plain and clear as passing groups would pause for a pat on the back, a handshake, or a sidewalk clogging conversation. Patrons rested or stepped away from the hustle and bustle of the day in the city’s pocket park located between the Rusk County Library and the busy and beautiful The Look Salon. Tables placed outside Kelly B’s on the Square and Campfire Coffee were filled repeatedly with rounds of chatting shoppers, enjoying the mild temperatures and beautiful day.