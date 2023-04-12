The Day on Main shopping event drew throngs of Henderson and Rusk County residents to the historic downtown area searching for great deals, snacks, and a bit of sidewalk chatter.

Businesses located along Heritage Square in downtown Henderson threw open their doors, set out delightful snacks, and dove deep into the well of curbside appeal to draw in the crowds that filled the sidewalks, parking spaces, and pocket park throughout the Saturday event.

