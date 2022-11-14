Sara McDaniel, creator of the Simply Southern Cottage blog and an impressive line of home decor, joined the ladies of the Henderson Woman’s Forum to share her story of success, patience, and the parallel between broken moments in her own life and a broken and neglected 1926 home.
McDaniel started her journey to redemption and restoration with a set of famous last words, “I will never...” In her case, the never was her heartfelt refusal to return to her small-town Louisiana roots.
Eager to escape her hometown after graduating from high school and escaping Springhill and Webster Parish, McDaniel spread her southern wings and made her way to Ouachita Baptist University where she started her career path as an Elementary teacher. Her journey saw her passing through Arkansas, Texas, and even Utah, all the while still avoiding her home sweet home. While even a broken marriage and the audible voice of God weren’t exactly enough to send her back to her Louisiana roots, a quick trip to visit her parents, and the passing fancy of a deeply dilapidated old house did just the trick.
An unplanned trek through nearby Minden, Louisiana, led McDaniel to the diamond in the rough that is her Sweet Southern Cottage and the years-long test of her patience and faith. As believers often see, God’s purpose shone through, and eventually, she was able to make that run-down cottage her own and turn it into the adorable, yellow-doored bungalow often styled, shot, and splashed across the rustic chic covers of Better Homes & Gardens, The Minute Magazine, Southern Hospitality and even featured as one of the Beautiful Homes of Instagram.
McDaniel gave HWF attendees a sneak peek into her ongoing 8-bungalow restoration project, The Villas at Spanish Court.
The decadent Thanksgiving-style meal for the day’s event was provided by Snowflake Cafe and Catering.
Henderson Woman’s Forum was organized in 1934 as a way for local women to come together socially for entertaining and informative programs. More information regarding the organization can be found on FaceBook at Henderson Woman’s Forum.