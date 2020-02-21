An early morning pursuit has led to the arrest of a 55-year old Henderson resident, Sonya Vickers.
At approximately 5 a.m. on the morning of Friday, Feb. 21, Henderson Police Department officers responded to a call for service related to a reported aggravated assault in the 1300 block of Price Street.
Upon arrival, the HPD officer found the suspect sitting in a vehicle owned by the alleged victim. When the suspect noticed the officer she did attempt to flee the scene, nearly striking the officer with the vehicle.
The subsequent pursuit carried officers beyond the city limits, where deputies from the Rusk County Sheriff's office joined the chase, which ended at the junction of State Highway 64 and State Highway 135, just inside of Arp.
Four vehicles were damaged during the pursuit, two belonging to Henderson Police Department and two to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.
Vickers has been charged with two counts of Assault on a public servant, Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Burglary of a habitation, and Aggravated robbery. Arraignment through Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Court is pending.
Henderson Police Department is working in conjunction with the Rusk County Sheriff's Department investigators and District Attorney's office officials, to which Detective Eric Sullivan of the HPD said, "The help is greatly appreciated by HPD."