All-in-one market, venue fulfills man’s dream to give back to community
Local resident and small business owner Francisco Corral is living his long-held dream of offering a helping hand to his neighbors while bringing a taste of big city flea market fun to the area with the Henderson Trade Day.
The Trade Day grounds can be found just outside of Henderson on Highway 259 but in case you get lost on any second weekend just follow the trail of cars parked along the highway as his contemporary mix of food vendors, entertainment, and swap meet sales draws huge crowds.
“I see towns all around us with these Trade Days and flea markets and people come from everywhere to go to them. I never understood why we didn’t try that here,” said Corral explaining the start of his flea market fantasy. “We have so many people in this community that make unique things and have no place to sell them. We have people that make delicious food that don’t have a place to set up a food truck. I wanted to change that.”
The nearly 100 vendors expected at this weekend’s Trade Day and Hispanic Heritage festival along with two days full of bands and dancers, and scores of food truck options, will see this homegrown event bursting at the seams. Saturday’s events will kick off at 3 p.m. with the Jake Williams Band. Parking at the event is free until live entertainment starts, when event entry becomes $3.
While booth rates at larger markets such as Canton’s enormous First Monday ranging from $50 into the triple digits, Corral has decided to keep his rates low opening the doors for unique vendors with interesting items. Second weekend slots start at $35 with no utilities , $45 with electricity and $55 with electricity and water.
While the Trade Day events are monthly, Corral opens the park every weekend, allowing food trucks and food vendors to set up their wares. “Food trucks are so popular right now and there’s nowhere for them to set up. Permits are expensive so I made it affordable and I can’t wait to see the different trucks that make this a regular stop,” explained an excited Corral.
Vendors, food truck operators, and entertainers hoping to secure a space at Henderson’s Second Weekend Trade Day can contact Francisco Corral at 903-393-9188.