Francisco Corral and his swiftly-growing Henderson Trade Day kicked off the new year with their first-ever Food Fest and Birria Battle.
With parking overflowing the fenced lot, Henderson Trade Day’s grounds were packed with bargain shoppers and foodies from all corners. With a funky soundtrack courtesy of live music from The Buds Raggae Band, patrons strolled the gravelled paths snagging deals on the area’s best artisan crafts and wares, and the plethora of palette-pleasing food options.
Birria Battle competition was tight with delicious entries from local restaurants and food truck kitchens such as Alejo’s Hut, Lilly’s Taco, Jared’s Taco, Tacos La Guera, Edgar’s Big Taco, Tacos y Tortas Don Cosme, La Sonorense, LLC, and Postres Las Comadres y Mas.
The day’s big winner was Verenice Ordorica’s Edgar’s Big Taco with cook Aricela Colon. Ordorica took home the Best Birria Battle trophy and $500 and bragging rights for the next year.
Henderson Trade Days is open every second weekend of the month but for local food enthusiasts unable to wait for the monthly market, Corral hosts the Henderson Food Truck Park on the market grounds every weekend.
While spaces are filling up quickly, vendors and food truck operators that wish to be a part of upcoming events at Henderson Trade Day can find online applications at www.hendersontradedays.com or call Corral at 903-393-9188.