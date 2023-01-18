Francisco Corral and his swiftly-growing Henderson Trade Day kicked off the new year with their first-ever Food Fest and Birria Battle. 

With parking overflowing the fenced lot, Henderson Trade Day’s grounds were packed with bargain shoppers and foodies from all corners. With a funky soundtrack courtesy of live music from The Buds Raggae Band, patrons strolled the gravelled paths snagging deals on the area’s best artisan crafts and wares, and the plethora of palette-pleasing food options. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription