Interactive pet-friendly event takes place Feb. 11
HENDERSON — Tractor Supply Company is hosting a pet treat-tasting event here in Henderson. Planned for Feb. 11, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This event will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Company.
“At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your pets a choice,” said Dina Herring, manager of the Henderson Tractor Supply store. “From our exclusive 4health® brand to Purina, Blue Buffalo, and Pedigree, we carry a wide variety of pet food and treat options to ensure your four-legged family members stay nourished and satisfied all year long. We hope you will join us on Feb. 11, 2023, to let your pet find its treat of choice.”
In addition to the tasting, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy Pet Photos.
Participating event partners will include Rustic C Ranch Rescue-Horses who will be on-site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This event is open to the public and will take place at 2307 Highway 79 South. For more information, please contact Henderson Tractor Supply at 903-657-7012.
The rural lifestyle retailer, which is a one-stop shop for all things pet, including a wide variety of food, treats, toys, crates, carriers, training tools, and health supplements, will allow pets to determine which products best suit their needs through the support of brand partners and local businesses.
